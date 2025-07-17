Snowball Earth anime announced for 2026 with PV and visual

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the official staff unveiled a promotional video and visual to confirm the production of the Snowball Earth anime. According to the announcement, the series is set to premiere in 2026. Details regarding the show's primary staff, comments, and illustrations from the original creator have also arrived.

Snowball Earth anime is based on the eponymous Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Yuhiro Tsujitsugu. Shogakukan's Monthly Big Comic Spirits magazine has been serializing the manga since January 2021, with eight volumes published thus far. The ninth volume will be released on July 30, 2025.

Snowball Earth anime set to debut in 2026

On July 17, 2025, a newly opened website and X (formerly Twitter) account unveiled a "super teaser visual" and a 30-second-long promotional video to announce that the Snowball Earth anime will premiere on Nippon Television in 2026. Details regarding the show's exact release date and the international streaming schedule will be announced later.

The "super teaser visual," drawn by character designer Toshiya Kono, features a close-up of the protagonist, Tetsuo Yabusame's eyes. Inside his eyes, fans can catch a glimpse of a world covered in snow. Moreover, the silhouettes of the buildings and monsters buried in the ice tease Tetsuo's story. The PV contains the visual and reveals pertinent information about the anime adaptation.

The official website of the Snowball Earth anime has also shared a comment and a celebratory illustration from the original manga creator, Yuhiro Tsujitsugu. The illustration depicts Tetsu Yabusame, sitting in the cockpit, with his partner, Yukio. Regarding the anime adaptation, Yuhiro-san said:

"Director Sakai, Assistant Director Iwata, and everyone else involved..they are the people who have created and released the anime that I have been so engrosseed in watching. The anime 'Snowball Earth' is now being born in the hands of so many professionals.

The author adds:

It has been treated with such passion and care, and I am honored and grateful every day, both as someone who has entrusted the manga to them and as a fan! I look forward to the day when I can watch the adventures of Tetsuo and Yukio together with all the readers and new viewers" - Translated from Japanese using Google Translate

Main staff and the plot of Snowball Earth anime

Munehisa Sakai, known for One Piece Film: Strong World and Zombie Land Saga, directs the Snowball Earth anime at Studio KAI, with Takeshi Iwata as the assistant director. Toshiya Kono has joined the primary staff as the chief animation director and character designer, while Shigeru Murakoshi is in charge of the series composition.

Based on the original manga series, the Snowball Earth anime is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, centering on the shy protagonist, Tetsuo Yabusame, and his only friend, a giant robot named Yukio. According to the manga, Tetsuo and Yukio are the saviors who fought against galactic monsters from space.

After emerging victorious in the final battle for mankind's survival, Tetsuo returned to Earth 10 years later, and discovered the land covered in thick snow and ice. As such, the series will follow Tetsuo, who will walk through an unknown yet familiar world, with his companion, Yukio.

