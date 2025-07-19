I Parry Everything season 2 confirmed to be in production

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, the I Parry Everything season 2 was announced via their official X account of the TV anime series. The news was first announced by the anime staff at the 10th Earth Star Novels Summer Festival 2025.The TV anime series is an adaptation of the light novel series by Nabeshiki and Kawaguchi, titled I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! (Ore wa Subete o &quot;Parry&quot; Suru: Gyaku Kanchigai no Sekai Saikyō wa Bōken-sha ni Naritai). The I Parry Everything season 2 story will likely follow from where the series has left off so far.I Parry Everything season 2 was announced to be in productionAs mentioned earlier, the I Parry Everything season 2 was announced on Saturday, July 19, 2025, by TV anime's producers, Studio OLM, during the 10th Earth Star Novels Summer Festival event. The dates are yet to be revealed by the production studio and other staff members.The TV anime series is a direct adaptation of Nabeshiki and Kawaguchi's light novel series- I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! The first season of the anime was aired in July 2024 and concluded in September 2024 with a total of 12 episodes. The pilot season aired on Tokyo MX and BS11, and streamed globally by HIDIVE.The director for the first season was Dai Fukuyama, who is renowned for being the episode director on the Beyblade franchise and director of Fate/Zero. Additionally, Shigeru Murakoshi was in charge of the series' scripts, who has also done commendable work in other series like Zombie Land Saga and I'm Quitting Heroing. Chikako Noma was in charge of the character designs.While OLM was the producer for the first season of the anime series, and will likely be the same for I Parry Everything season 2, Tatsuhiko Saiki was in charge of the music composition, who is known for his works in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Girlfriend, Girlfriend. J-Novel Club, which is releasing both the light novel and the manga adaptation, describes the story as:&quot;The Kingdom of Clays faces a conflict that will shape the face of the continent for centuries to come...but Noor doesn't have a clue about any of that! Having freshly arrived at the royal capital after over a decade of rigorous, isolated training at his mountain home, he's dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer, even if the only skills he possesses are useless ones.&quot;They further add,&quot;Sure, he can [Parry] thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer! Our hero's road to making his dream come true will be long(?) and arduous(?)—but if there's one thing Noor's not afraid of, it's some good ol' fashioned hard work!&quot;Are you excited for the I Parry Everything season 2? Let us know in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.Also read:Demon Slayer manga achieves a new milestone with 220 million copies soldLink Click season 3 reveals new trailer ahead of 2026 premiereSmoking Behind the Supermarket With you anime announced for 2026