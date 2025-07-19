Where does the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie leave off in the manga? Explained

As anime fans would know, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie premiered in Japan on Friday, July 18, 2025, nearly two months before its release in other countries. With that, fans worldwide found out several new details about the film, including what it covers. So, where does the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie leave off in the manga?

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie left off the manga at chapter 157. As fans must already know, the first of the three movies was supposed to cover Giyu and Tanjiro's fight against Akaza. That's exactly what Ufotable has covered as part of the anime movie.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie covers 18 manga chapters

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable)

As fans must remember, the Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc anime ended by adapting chapter 139. Soon after, animation studio Ufotable announced that they were set to adapt the rest of the series, i.e., the final battle, as three separate movies.

To fans, this meant that the three movies would adapt the remaining 66 chapters by dividing the content into around 22 chapters each. Fans' beliefs were further strengthened after the anime's staff revealed the film's runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes. However, that was far from what happened, as the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie only adapted 18 chapters as part of the first film.

Akaza as seen in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable)

As revealed by fans who watched the film, Ufotable left off the manga after adapting to chapter 157. This meant that the manga was still left with 48 chapters to be adapted across two anime movies.

As expected, fans were very concerned by these developments. This is because, if the anime's next movie were to focus on the Kokushibo fight, the second film would end with adapting chapter 179, leaving the animation studio with a whopping 26 chapters for the final movie in the trilogy.

While one can argue that action pages will be animated quite fast, leaving the studio with room for more content, as revealed by fans in Japan, the anime's first finale film featured extended content and original scenes. Ufotable seemingly extended the action in the Akaza fight and added anime-only scenes to his backstory.

Giyu Tomioka as seen in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable)

With that, fans can only hope that the upcoming two movies of the Demon Slayer anime will have a longer runtime than the first one. If not, the only possible way for the animation studio to adapt the manga would be for them to make cuts from the manga content. That said, considering that the animation staff added extra scenes to the first movie, it seems hardly possible that the staff would eliminate any scenes from the remaining two movies.

Hence, fans will either need to wait for an official word from the animation staff or until the release of the second film to understand how Ufotable plans to animate the final two films. For now, fans can only hope that the final film in the trilogy does not get separated into two parts.

