On Monday, July 21, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for My Awkward Senpai anime unveiled a new promotional video and main visual. The video reveals the anime's October 2025 premiere, new cast and staff, and the opening theme song.Under the production of Studio Elle, My Awkward Senpai anime serves as an adaptation of Makoto Kudo's rom-com manga series. The manga was originally launched as a webnovel in March 2019. Later, it was moved to Square Enix's Young Gangan Magazine in December 2019.My Awkward Senpai anime's new trailer reveals the October 2025 release windowAccording to the latest promotional video from the official staff, My Awkward Senpai anime will begin its broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon Television in October 2025. An exact release date will be announced later.The new My Awkward Senpai anime trailer focuses on the main heroine, Azusa Kannawa, and her dual nature. Although she acts as a tough boss, in reality, she is slightly clumsy. The short video captures Kannawa's chemistry with a new employee, Yu Kamegawa, who works under her.The PV also reveals and previews the opening theme song, Bukiyo na I Love You, performed by Angela. New cast members are also announced. Shogo Sakata voices Yu Kamegawa, the new employee at Kannawa's office.Other cast members include Ami Maeshima as Miho Hotta and Mitsuki Saiga as Ritsu Kankaiji. It was previously announced that Lynn would voice the female heroine, Azusa Kannawa.The newly announced staff members are as follows:Nozomi Goto and Akira Oono as Prop DesignersKenro Tokuda, Akira Ono, Reina Yamauchi, and Yumiko Mizuno as Chief Animation DirectorsJun Osano, Takashi Yamanaka, Noriko Tsutsui, Junya Nishihara, and Yu-nit in Art SettingYusuke Watanabe as the Color DesignerHiroshi Goroku as the Art DirectorHiroyuki Kodama, Tetsuya Nishimura, Takashi Hatano, and Ritsu Takesaki in 2D worksSho Yamada, Aaron "The Game" Pong in 3DCGYusaku Murakami as Photography DirectorYoshiyaki Ota in Special EffectsChinami Watanabe in Offline EditingQooop in Online EditingYasuyuki Konno in Sound EffectsDaiki Hachimaki as Sound DirectorHikaru Shiiba in Recording AdjustmentYutaka Suwa as Music ProducerKing Records in Music ProductionBit Grooove Promotion in Sound ProductionYu and Azusa, as seen in the new trailer (Image via Studio Elle)Ayumu Kotake directs the rom-com anime at Studio Elle, with Mio Inoue handling the series scripts. Kenro Tokuda is listed as the character designer, while Koji Fujimoto is the music composer.Based on the original manga series, My Awkward Senpai anime follows an office rom-com story, centering on Yu Kamegawa, a new employee, and his strict yet clumsy boss, Azusa Kannawa.