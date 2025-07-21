  • home icon
  My Awkward Senpai anime confirms October 2025 release and more with new PV and visual

My Awkward Senpai anime confirms October 2025 release and more with new PV and visual

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 21, 2025 11:34 GMT
My Awkward Senpai anime confirms October 2025 release and more with new PV and visual (Image via Studio Elle)
My Awkward Senpai anime confirms October 2025 release and more with new PV and visual (Image via Studio Elle)

On Monday, July 21, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for My Awkward Senpai anime unveiled a new promotional video and main visual. The video reveals the anime's October 2025 premiere, new cast and staff, and the opening theme song.

Under the production of Studio Elle, My Awkward Senpai anime serves as an adaptation of Makoto Kudo's rom-com manga series. The manga was originally launched as a webnovel in March 2019. Later, it was moved to Square Enix's Young Gangan Magazine in December 2019.

My Awkward Senpai anime's new trailer reveals the October 2025 release window

youtube-cover
According to the latest promotional video from the official staff, My Awkward Senpai anime will begin its broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon Television in October 2025. An exact release date will be announced later.

The new My Awkward Senpai anime trailer focuses on the main heroine, Azusa Kannawa, and her dual nature. Although she acts as a tough boss, in reality, she is slightly clumsy. The short video captures Kannawa's chemistry with a new employee, Yu Kamegawa, who works under her.

The PV also reveals and previews the opening theme song, Bukiyo na I Love You, performed by Angela. New cast members are also announced. Shogo Sakata voices Yu Kamegawa, the new employee at Kannawa's office.

Other cast members include Ami Maeshima as Miho Hotta and Mitsuki Saiga as Ritsu Kankaiji. It was previously announced that Lynn would voice the female heroine, Azusa Kannawa.

The newly announced staff members are as follows:

  • Nozomi Goto and Akira Oono as Prop Designers
  • Kenro Tokuda, Akira Ono, Reina Yamauchi, and Yumiko Mizuno as Chief Animation Directors
  • Jun Osano, Takashi Yamanaka, Noriko Tsutsui, Junya Nishihara, and Yu-nit in Art Setting
  • Yusuke Watanabe as the Color Designer
  • Hiroshi Goroku as the Art Director
  • Hiroyuki Kodama, Tetsuya Nishimura, Takashi Hatano, and Ritsu Takesaki in 2D works
  • Sho Yamada, Aaron "The Game" Pong in 3DCG
  • Yusaku Murakami as Photography Director
  • Yoshiyaki Ota in Special Effects
  • Chinami Watanabe in Offline Editing
  • Qooop in Online Editing
  • Yasuyuki Konno in Sound Effects
  • Daiki Hachimaki as Sound Director
  • Hikaru Shiiba in Recording Adjustment
  • Yutaka Suwa as Music Producer
  • King Records in Music Production
  • Bit Grooove Promotion in Sound Production
Yu and Azusa, as seen in the new trailer (Image via Studio Elle)
Yu and Azusa, as seen in the new trailer (Image via Studio Elle)

Ayumu Kotake directs the rom-com anime at Studio Elle, with Mio Inoue handling the series scripts. Kenro Tokuda is listed as the character designer, while Koji Fujimoto is the music composer.

Based on the original manga series, My Awkward Senpai anime follows an office rom-com story, centering on Yu Kamegawa, a new employee, and his strict yet clumsy boss, Azusa Kannawa.

