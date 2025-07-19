A Tale of the Secret Saint anime announces 2026 release via teaser

A Tale of the Secret Saint anime will be released sometime in 2026. This announcement was made through a new trailer that was uploaded by the official sources. The trailer also revealed the main staff and cast working on the project. The YouTube video was uploaded by said sources earlier today.

A Tale of the Secret Saint anime is originally a light novel series that is written by Touya and illustrated by chibi. It initially began serialization in January 2019, on a user-generated website called Shousetsuka ni Narou. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anime adaptation project that is slated to release next year.

A Tale of the Secret Saint anime reveals 2026 release window with a new trailer

As mentioned earlier, A Tale of the Secret Saint anime will be released sometime in 2026. In the opening moments of the trailer, we could see the main character lying down on the floor, injured. There was a pool of blood, indicating that she was in her final moments. Based on what was shown in the A Tale of the Secret Saint anime trailer, it seemed like a dragon managed to defeat her.

Fia Ruud, the protagonist, recollected important moments in her life. It then became clear that she had reincarnated and took on a similar form. The flute-heavy soundtrack was perfect for the medieval fantasy setting. The trailer then focuses on Ruud’s backstory. We get a glimpse into her past life and how she was betrayed by her own brothers.

A Tale of the Secret Saint anime cast and staff

Screengrab of the anime adaptation's latest trailer (Image via Felix Films)

As mentioned earlier, the trailer revealed the voice actors of the 4 main characters. Fia Ruud will be voiced by Shioin Wakayama. She is a talented voice actor who has lent her voice to characters like Momo Ayase from DAN DA DAN and Shizuka from Mushoku Tensei.

Nobunaga Shimazaki will voice Cyril Sutherland. He has voiced characters like Baki Hanma in Baki and Seishiro Nagi from Blue Lock. Shinnosuke Tokudome will voice Zavilia, while Yuichiro Umehara will voice Saviz Nav. The main staff working on this project is as follows:

Director - Tomoe Makino

Series Composition - Deko Akao

Music - Kenichiro Suehiro

Original creator - Touya

Original Character Design - chibi

Character Design - Satomi Kurita

Sound Director - Ryōsuke Naya

Assistant Director - Naoki Murata

Felix Film is the animation studio responsible for the animation production. This is a well-known studio that has worked on several titles in the past. Some of their most notable works include Nekopara, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, Otherside Picnic, MF Ghost, and Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File, to name a few.

