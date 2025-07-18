Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 312 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 312 will be published on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. With the U-20 World Cup only two hours away from kicking off, fans are eager to know what happens next in the manga. To help with that, here we have compiled a list of predictions for chapter 312 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta interrupt U-20 Japan's final preparations before their match against Nigeria. During this, the JFU Chairman revealed his deal with Ego Jinpachi. Having already picked Sae Itoshi, Buratsuta announced SIDE-B, a selection competition to pick the final two players for Buratsuta 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers?

Blue Lock chapter 312 might reveal Seishiro Nagi's ego

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

As seen at the end of the manga's previous chapter, while the Blue Lock arena was preparing for the first match of the U-20 World Cup, Seishiro Nagi arrived at the location.

He had initially rejected Hirotoshi Buratsuta's offer, stating that he did not wish to betray Blue Lock. However, his exchange with Igarashi Gurimu changed his mind, firing him up to pursue his goal of becoming the world's best.

While most fans believed that Seishiro Nagi was heading to meet Hirotoshi Buratsuta, the manga has yet to confirm that. Hence, the manga might likely reveal what Nagi planned to do in the upcoming chapter.

The starting eleven for Japan U-20 might be revealed

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must remember, in the last chapter, after Hirotoshi Buratsuta left the training facility, Ego Jinpachi prepared to reveal Japan's starting lineup against Nigeria. However, instead of revealing the same, the manga switched over to the match day.

Therefore, there is a very likely chance that chapter 312 will finally reveal the starting lineup for the U-20 Japan team. While one can expect the lineup to be nearly the same as the one during the match against U-20 Japan, the team has undergone several changes. With that, fans can expect to see several new alterations to the starting eleven.

Nigeria's star player may be revealed

Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

As has been the case for almost every match in the manga, the series has made it a trope to reveal the opponent team's star player as soon as possible. Therefore, with the build-up for the upcoming match, fans can expect to learn about Nigeria U-20 team's star player and their weapons.

With that, fans can also expect to learn about the player's match-up during the game. However, this match-up will highly depend on the Nigerian player's position. If the player is a forward, he could likely match up against Oliver Aiku. However, if it's a defender, fans can almost be certain that Yoichi Isagi will match up against him.

