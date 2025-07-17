  • home icon
Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 17, 2025 11:43 GMT
Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Niko and Yuu as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4 will be released on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The anime's fourth episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local TV networks. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Yuu Ayase reveal his intention to become a family alongside the Mikadono sisters. While he wished to consider them sisters, they mistook his declaration as an intention to marry. The anime later saw Yuu orchestrating a plan that saw all three sisters share a room during their time away from home.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4 release date and time

Niko Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Niko Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

According to the anime's official website, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4 will be released on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones and different simulcast schedules, the anime episode will likely release on July 23 in most countries worldwide.

The fourth episode of the Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amWednesdayJuly 23
Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amWednesdayJuly 23
British Summer Time4:30 pmWednesdayJuly 23
Central European Summer Time5:30 pmWednesdayJuly 23
Indian Standard Time9:00 pmWednesdayJuly 23
Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmWednesdayJuly 23
Japanese Standard Time12:30 amThursdayJuly 24
Australia Central Standard Time1:00 amThursdayJuly 24
Where to watch Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4?

Kazuki Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Kazuki Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4 will first air on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11, followed by other TV networks, such as MBS, AT-X, and Sanin Broadcasting.

The anime will later be available to watch online locally on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Lemino, U-Next, Disney Plus, Anime Times, and others.

As for the international audience, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 3 recap

The Mikadono sisters as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
The Mikadono sisters as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 3, titled I Want Us to Be a Family, saw Yuu Ayase reveal that he wanted to become a family with the Mikadono sisters. However, the three sisters misinterpreted his intention and believed he wanted to marry them. This moment saw them develop a small crush on Yuu.

The anime episode later saw Yuu find a picture of the three sisters celebrating a festival together when they were young. The sudden emergence of the picture was a sign that one of them still cherished their childhood and wished to spend time with the other sisters. Hence, when Yuu realized that all three sisters were headed to the same town for their respective fields, he arranged for them to stay together and even visit a local festival.

What to expect from Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4?

Miwa Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Miwa Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Considering how the anime's previous episode saw the three Mikadono sisters change into their respective kimonos, Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4 is almost guaranteed to show them head to the festival with Yuu Ayase.

With that, fans can expect the anime to finally reveal which of the three sisters was holding onto the picture before. While there is a huge chance that it was Miwa, the anime has yet to confirm it.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

