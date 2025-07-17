Blue Lock chapter 312: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 312 will be released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the manga's weekly release schedule, its next chapter is slated to be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta interrupt Blue Lock Japan's final preparations ahead of their match against Nigeria. The JFU Chairman informed the players about his deal with Ego Jinpachi. Additionally, he announced that he had picked Sae Itoshi and was set to conduct another selection process to pick the last two players.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 312 release date and time

Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 312 will be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in most countries around the world. However, in Japan, it will be released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Considering the manga's weekly schedule, Blue Lock chapter 312 will be made available worldwide at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Tuesday July 22 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday July 22

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Tuesday July 22 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Tuesday July 22 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday July 22 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday July 22 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday July 23 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday July 23

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 312?

Blue Lock chapter 312 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga. While the manga reader service was previously limited to only 15 select countries, K Manga has now launched in 48 countries, including European nations such as France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

While most Blue Lock manga chapters can be read for free on K Manga, the three latest chapters are hidden behind a paywall. Hence, fans will need to purchase points to read them or wait three weeks so they become free to read.

Blue Lock chapter 311 recap

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 311, titled SIDE-B, saw Yoichi Isagi and Tabito Karasu have an argument about how they should communicate with each other. Just then, JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta interrupted the training and informed the players about his deal with Ego Jinpachi.

With him having the authority to pick three players for the U-20 team, he had already picked Sae Itoshi and was set to conduct another selection process called SIDE-B with another 300 candidates. Ryosuke Kira was one of the candidates. After Buratsuta left, Ego assured the players that, except Sae, there was no way any candidate picked by Buratsuta could outperform them.

Later, the manga showed Seishiro Nagi arriving at the arena on the day of the U-20 World Cup's first match.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 312?

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 312 will most likely focus on Seishiro Nagi, as the manga might reveal his intention in visiting the arena on the match day. He might either use the opportunity to meet with the players, speak to Ego Jinpachi, or accept Buratsuta's proposal.

Otherwise, there is a good chance that the manga's next chapter will reveal Blue Lock Japan's starting eleven for the match against Nigeria, and give fans a preview of the long-awaited U-20 World Cup.

