Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 16, 2025 06:08 GMT
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Mashiro and Yuu Asunaro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime's fourth episode will be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode introduced fans to two new characters, Detective Yuu Asunaro and his assistant Hana Kazamaki. Yuu Asunaro wanted to become Keiichirou Nagumo's assistant. As expected, this sparked a rivalry between Mashiro and Asunaro. The anime later saw the four characters deal with a stalker.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 release date and time

Nezu and Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode will be released the next day in some regions.

The fourth episode of the Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amTuesdayJuly 22
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amTuesdayJuly 22
British Summer Time3:30 pmTuesdayJuly 22
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmTuesdayJuly 22
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmTuesdayJuly 22
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmTuesdayJuly 22
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmTuesdayJuly 22
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayJuly 23
Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4?

Keiichirou Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 will first be aired on AT-X, followed by other local TV networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Mie TV.

The anime will later be available to stream locally on ABEMA, HULU, d Anime Store, U-Next, Prime Video, Lemino, and others.

As for the international audiences, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 3 recap

Yuu Asunaro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 3, titled Great Detective Asunaro/The Ones Who Don't Realize They're Stalkers Are the Most Dangerous, opened with a newly popular detective, Yuu Asunaro, approaching Nagumo, hoping to become his assistant. He admired the detective and was willing to pay him money for tuition.

However, as Mashiro was already Nagumo's assistant, Asunaro's assistant "Maki" orchestrated a competition between the two. Fortunately, Mashiro won the competition and retained her spot.

The anime episode later saw Asunaro and Maki hire Nagumo and Mashiro to identify a stalker who was after Asunaro. It was only later revealed that the stalker was Nezu, who was going after Asunaro due to his stalker-like behavior outside the Nagumo Agency.

What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4?

Hana Kazamaki as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4, titled Murder at the House of Screams/Maki and Generation Gap, will likely focus on two new stories. For the first part, fans can expect to see Nagumo and Mashiro enter a scary house to investigate a murder scene.

Meanwhile, for the second part, fans can expect the anime episode to focus on Hana Kazamaki. This segment will likely explore Maki's character and true nature.

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

