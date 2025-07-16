Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime's fourth episode will be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode introduced fans to two new characters, Detective Yuu Asunaro and his assistant Hana Kazamaki. Yuu Asunaro wanted to become Keiichirou Nagumo's assistant. As expected, this sparked a rivalry between Mashiro and Asunaro. The anime later saw the four characters deal with a stalker.
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode will be released the next day in some regions.
The fourth episode of the Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4?
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 will first be aired on AT-X, followed by other local TV networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Mie TV.
The anime will later be available to stream locally on ABEMA, HULU, d Anime Store, U-Next, Prime Video, Lemino, and others.
As for the international audiences, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 3 recap
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 3, titled Great Detective Asunaro/The Ones Who Don't Realize They're Stalkers Are the Most Dangerous, opened with a newly popular detective, Yuu Asunaro, approaching Nagumo, hoping to become his assistant. He admired the detective and was willing to pay him money for tuition.
However, as Mashiro was already Nagumo's assistant, Asunaro's assistant "Maki" orchestrated a competition between the two. Fortunately, Mashiro won the competition and retained her spot.
The anime episode later saw Asunaro and Maki hire Nagumo and Mashiro to identify a stalker who was after Asunaro. It was only later revealed that the stalker was Nezu, who was going after Asunaro due to his stalker-like behavior outside the Nagumo Agency.
What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4?
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4, titled Murder at the House of Screams/Maki and Generation Gap, will likely focus on two new stories. For the first part, fans can expect to see Nagumo and Mashiro enter a scary house to investigate a murder scene.
Meanwhile, for the second part, fans can expect the anime episode to focus on Hana Kazamaki. This segment will likely explore Maki's character and true nature.
