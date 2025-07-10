Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available to watch on Tokyo MX and its sister channels in Japan. Global fans can watch it on the official streaming partner of the anime, Crunchyroll.

The previous episode presents a clever fusion of comedy and mystery. It starts with an amusing horror movie incident involving Nagumo and Mashiro, which turns into a ghost-hunting operation initiated by Mashiro’s classmate, Hayashida. Hayashida’s twist—faking the ghost just so he could hang out with Mashiro.

The second case shifts gears as Nagumo is falsely accused of stealing underwear, although Mashiro’s performance with the chase and dealing with explosives saves the day. The episode stays light yet thrilling at the same time.

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 exact release date and time

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 is expected to feature Mashiro (Image via LIDENWORKS)

As confirmed by the official site of the anime series, the upcoming Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 will be aired on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, according to the Japanese Standard Time. It will be out on the same day for most countries around the world as well, considering their local time zones; however, there are some exceptions.

Here is the complete release date and time of Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 according to different time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time July 15, 2025 07:30 AM Eastern Standard Time July 15, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time July 15, 2025 03:30 PM Central European Summer Time July 15, 2025 04:30 PM Indian Standard Time July 15, 2025 08:00 PM Philippine Standard Time July 15, 2025 10:30 PM Japanese Standard Time July 15, 2025 11:30 PM Australia Central Time July 16, 2025 12:00 AM

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 countdown

Where to watch Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3

Nagumo as seen in anime (Image via LIDENWORKS)

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 will stream directly on Tokyo MX, AT-X, SUN, and other sister channels of the network—in Japan. If someone misses its live stream, fans can also watch it online at their desired time on ABEMA as well.

For the global fans, the next episode will be available on Crunchyroll. Similar to the previous episodes, Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 will also be available in multiple subbed options, including Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, and others.

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 recap

The last episode begins back at the Nagumo Detective Agency with a humorous moment. Nagumo and Mashiro are sitting together watching a scary movie on television. A jump scare happens suddenly and frightens them both, and in fear, Mashiro throws a bag of salt at the TV in an attempt to "cleanse" it, ending up breaking the screen.

Blushing, she confesses that she has always been afraid of ghosts and the dark. When she asks Nagumo if he feels the same, he refuses, making Mashiro joke that if he were to die, he would surely become a restless spirit due to how stubborn he is.

Their conversation is interrupted by a surprise client—Hayashida, one of Mashiro's classmates. He shows up with an odd request: a ghost is haunting his home every night at midnight. He even installed a low-cost surveillance camera but caught only static and the sudden emergence of a ghostly figure.

Mashiro as seen in anime (Image via LIDENWORKS)

Nagumo suspects a prank and offers to look into it, but Mashiro is shaking in fear just listening to the story. Nagumo reminds her that a detective shouldn't select cases out of fright and that taking the easy way won't get her ahead of him. Encouraged by his words, Mashiro overcomes her fear.

They go to Hayashida's house, which is strangely empty. Hayashida says the ghost comes out only when no one is outside waiting for it to appear. When they are watching the camera footage, they notice a strange man with cross-shaped chest hair passing by.

The video freezes at once, and a ghost appears once again. In an attempt to catch the ghost, Mashiro tries to employ her speed on successive nights but always gets there too late—the ghost vanishes every time. Nagumo becomes suspicious of Hayashida's calmness. He finally orders Mashiro to deviate from routine: rather than using the door, she leaps through a window.

Supposed ghost as seen in anime (Image via LIDENWORKS)

This time, the ghost remains on the screen, but nobody is outside. Faced with Hayashida, Nagumo describes how the "ghost" was not real—Hayashida recorded himself beforehand and looped the video through a remote.

Nagumo reasons that Hayashida did this because he merely wanted a reason to spend time with Mashiro, just as Nagumo did when he was a teenager. Hayashida confesses everything. Ironically, Mashiro appears at that time with a real ghost she had inadvertently brought along, providing a humorous touch to the end of the case.

The second half of the episode changes tone when a news broadcast reports Nagumo being arrested for stealing underwear. Inspector Mimasaka, who had previously worked with Nagumo as a renowned high school detective, now interrogates him at the station.

Nagumo will be solving more cases in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 (Image via LIDENWORKS)

Even if Mimasaka knows Nagumo wouldn’t do something so stupid, he has video evidence of what looks like him committing the offense. Nagumo points out that the man is clearly looking right at the camera intentionally, as if to set him up.

Meanwhile, Mashiro investigates the stolen underwear cases and notices that they all happened near the agency’s neighborhood. She lays a trap by drying her own undergarments at Nezu's place rather than at the agency. Her plan succeeds—the thief shows up but looks like a near-perfect duplicate of Nagumo.

Mashiro tracks him down and beats him up before half-dragging him to the station. She hits him so hard that his face swells, but she manages to convince the police it was not him who did the crime.

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 will feature Mashiro (Image via LIDENWORKS)

With Nagumo out of the way, the fake thief ominously forewarns them of his "art" and instructs them to head to parking lot #1. Hurrying there, Mashiro discovers a time bomb with three minutes remaining. Tossed by the jumble of wires, she determines it's too dangerous to dismantle it.

Nagumo orders her to transport it to an abandoned baseball stadium close by. Mashiro wanted to drop the bomb in the middle of the field, but realizes she won't have time to return—so she kicks the bomb away, rescuing everyone from injury.

What to expect from Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3? (speculative)

Considering the pacing of the last two episodes, the upcoming Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 3 will also likely feature two short stories. These stories are expected to maintain the hilarious and quirky tone of the anime. The episode will also most likely introduce more characters.

