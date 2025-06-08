10 controversial anime scenes that still haunt me

Controversial anime scenes can come in a lot of shapes and forms since the medium is known for having a wide variety of genres and a knack for having no qualms about pushing the envelope. Therefore, there are a lot of moments in these series or movies that can be quite haunting, whether it's for good or bad reasons, thus making the experience a lot more unforgettable.

Ad

On the other hand, some of these controversial anime scenes also have the power to make a moment a lot more dramatic and impactful, while there are others that haunt people because, in hindsight, they don't offer much to the story. In that regard, this list is entirely subjective and goes in no particular order, mainly focusing on these scenes and what they meant for their respective series in the long run.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

10 controversial anime scenes that still haunt people to this day

1. The Shinji and Asuka scene at the hospital (The End of Evangelion)

One of the most controversial anime scenes of all time (Image via Gainax)

When thinking about the most controversial anime scenes of all time, the Shinji and Asuka scene at the hospital during The End of Evangelion film always ranks pretty high.

Ad

It is easy to understand why because the scene itself and the visual imagery are pretty shocking for the audience, especially considering that it is something that a lot of people wouldn't see coming if they didn't have any context regarding the story.

At this point in the story, Shinji finds himself at a low point mentally after having done and witnessed so many awful situations, so he goes to the hospital to find solace in Asuka. However, she is unconscious, and the protagonist shakes her to wake her up, but only manages to see her naked by accident, resulting in him pleasuring himself because of it.

Ad

It is a gross scene and one that lives on in the minds of a lot of fans, especially because it affects a lot of people's opinions regarding Shinji. Moreover, it still remains one of the most controversial anime scenes of all time, which says a lot considering it came out in 1997.

2. Mei Mei and Ui Ui at Malaysia (Jujutsu Kaisen)

One of the most controversial anime scenes mainly for how unnecessary it is (Image via MAPPA).

When compared to some of the most controversial anime scenes out there, it is fair to say that Mei Mei and Ui Ui at the Malaysian hotel in Jujutsu Kaisen don't compare in terms of visual shock. There are no graphic moments, and both Studio MAPPA in the anime and author Gege Akutami leave the details out and let the audience come up with their own conclusions.

Ad

The biggest haunting factor is how unnecessary it is.

Until that point in the story, Mei Mei and Ui Ui had a minimal role to play in the story, and then it is revealed that they abandoned the sorcerers during the events of the Shibuya Incident arc.

While that cements Mei Mei as a rather selfish and morally dubious character since their colleagues were dying as they fought Kenjaku and the Curses, this scene of her getting in bed naked with her underage brother adds nothing beyond confirming her being morally bankrupt.

Ad

There is a good chance that Akutami wanted to use this scene to highlight Mei Mei's lack of morals, but he already did that by abandoning the battle in Shibuya.

Moreover, this moment plays no role in these characters' journey in the story moving forward, thus becoming one of the most controversial anime scenes because of how unnecessary it was.

3. The assault scene (Perfect Blue)

A simple yet disturbing scene (Image via Madhouse)

Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue film is widely regarded as one of anime's biggest creative and artistic peaks, although it also adds to one of the most controversial anime scenes. That is, of course, the infamous assault scene, which also serves to highlight how those moments are treated in fictional works.

Ad

At this moment, the actress has to play a role where she is assaulted by a group of men, and while the audience knows that this is part of a film, the camera lingers on and provides an awkward and unsettling feeling. Kon and his crew knew what they were doing, and it shows since that scene has continued to live on in people's memories to this day.

4. The toothbrush scene (Monogatari)

Ad

One of the most controversial anime scenes out there (Image via Shaft)

Another one of the most obvious choices when it comes to the most controversial anime scenes, especially considering that Monogatari has become rather infamous because of it. It is a shame that a series of this quality is mostly remembered for this moment, but it also makes sense given how events play out.

Ad

The gist of the scene is that Karen wants her brother, Koyomi, to introduce her to the latter's friend, Suruga, from the girls' basketball team. However, Karen doesn't know about Suruga's rather perverted nature, and Koyomi wants to prepare her with the infamous toothbrush scene, which ends with the two of them aroused. It is a bizarre moment and one that has defined the perception of Monogatari for years.

5. Sakura and worms (Fate/Zero)

Ad

Sakura was severely traumatized in this series (Image via Ufotable)

The entirety of the Fate franchise is immense in scope, stories, and worldbuilding, although, like most series, it is defined by its characters and its moments. In that regard, the training Sakura Matou went through to become a better mage might be one of the most controversial anime scenes due to how haunting it is.

Ad

Taking place during the events of Fate/Zero, it is revealed that Sakura went through training with magical worms all over her body because of Zouken, so she could become a Mage better suited for their magic.

However, that doesn't stop that from being one of the most controversial anime scenes as fans get to see the worms crawling through her body in a manner that is both disgusting and shocking.

Ad

6. Riko's punishment (Made in Abyss)

Another prominent choice among the most controversial anime scenes (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Made in Abyss is widely regarded as one of the best series of the last ten years or so in the medium, but it is also fair to say that a list of the most controversial anime scenes wouldn't be complete without this story. While there are a lot of moments to choose from, there is always a case for Riko's punishment in the series.

Ad

Once it is confirmed that Riko, the protagonist of the series, delves into the Abyss without permission, her punishment is being tied up naked for a considerable amount of time. It is a weird image for the audience to witness, especially considering how she is still a child, which adds to the list of controversial anime scenes that this series has had over the years.

7. Nina and the table (Code Geass)

Ad

One of those controversial anime scenes that have defined a character (Image via Sunrise)

Code Geass has cemented a rather privileged place throughout the years because of narrative strengths, but Nina Einstein's table scene in episode 12 of the first season doesn't rank as one of said strengths.

Ad

It is one of the most controversial anime scenes since it somewhat derails Nina's character arc from the perspective of the audience, to the point she is mainly known for that, and how it doesn't affect anything in the story.

Nina is thinking heavily of Euphemia li Britannia and proceeds to pleasure herself with a table, even though some of the most heated details are not shown to the audience. However, the message is quite clear, and the story doesn't do anything with this revelation other than confirming that she feels more than just admiration toward Euphemia.

Ad

Nina's character arc is often minimized by the fans since they can't see past her initial disdain for the Eleven, but it is also fair to say that Studio Sunrise didn't do her any favors with this moment either.

8. The nail-ripping scene (Higurashi)

Truly a memorable and haunting scene (Image via Studio Deen)

The character of Sonozaki Shion was eventually going to pay her dues in the Higurashi horror anime series, and the nail-ripping scene was exactly that. It is one of the most controversial anime scenes because Studio Deen forces the viewer to witness this moment, which is a haunting piece of media.

Ad

What adds to the shocking moment is the fact that her sister, Mion, is the one who is going to be involved in the process of doing this, making it even more disturbing. It is fair to say that Shion had this one coming if people have seen the story, but it doesn't make it any less unnerving to watch.

9. Casca and Griffith at the Eclipse (Berserk)

Another one of the most controversial anime scenes of all time (Image via OLM Team Iguchi)

There is no denying that this is not only one of the most controversial anime scenes of all time, but also one that has transcended the medium as a whole. Whether it's good or bad, author Kentaro Miura's legendary manga Berserk has become rather infamous for this moment, which goes to show the degree of impact that it had on the landscape of the anime community.

Ad

As Griffith calls forth the Eclipse and sacrifices the Band of the Hawk to turn into the fifth member of the Godhand, Femto, he proceeds to s*xually abuse Casca in front of Guts to psychologically break the latter.

It was a way for Griffith to show dominance and also Miura's way to depict the latter's sheer evil, since he did this with the mindset that the wounds he suffered over a year and his then-crippled body were Guts' fault.

Ad

The 1997 anime adaptation tones down the graphic imagery of the manga for obvious rating issues, but viewers can still understand what happens. It is a truly shocking moment and one that defines the plot of Berserk moving forward for a variety of reasons.

10. Nina and Alexander (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Not only one of the most controversial anime scenes, but definitely one of the most haunting (Image via Bones)

This is one of the most controversial anime scenes, not truly because of the online debates it generates or for having any s*xual component, but rather because of how haunting and utterly evil it is. As Edward and Alphonse Elric reach out to Alchemist Shou Tucker for his knowledge of bio-alchemy, they bond with his daughter and their dog Alexander, adding to the tragedy.

Ad

Tucker had fallen into failure for struggling to create another chimera who could learn speech and communicate, which eventually led to his path of insanity and turning Nina and Alexander into a chimera. The Elric brothers are as shocked as the audience at this revelation, and this has become one of the most iconic moments in the entirety of Fullmetal Alchemist.

It has gained its place as one of the most controversial anime scenes of all time since it shows how an innocent child and her pet can be tortured and turned into a chimera against their will. It is an act of utter evil and one that a lot of people don't expect from a battle shonen series, thus making this story stand out from the early stages of its run.

Ad

Final thoughts

There are a lot more controversial anime scenes in the medium, but these are some of the most prominent, either because of the discourse and infamy they have online or simply due to the popularity of their series, thus giving them a lot more reach worldwide. Be that as it may, this shows how anime is a medium that isn't afraid to push the envelope in storytelling, which is a key trait of the industry.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More