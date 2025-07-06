Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 confirms Fall 2026 premiere at Anime Expo 2025

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 was officially announced at Anime Expo 2025, much to the delight of fans around the world. The acclaimed isekai will return in Fall 2026, with an exclusive simulcast debut on HIDIVE.

In announcing Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 at the Anime Expo, the “ultra teaser” visual of Sword and Fran was revealed during an industry panel put on by NBCUniversal Japan.

Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 reveals new teaser visual in Anime Expo ahead of 2026 Fall 2026 premiere

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, fans at Anime Expo got a new "ultra teaser" visual that highlights the heartwarming relationship between the sword Teacher and his user Fran—setting them against a grand landscape that suggests action and emotion.

The fresh visual hints in a subtle way at a shift in tone: deeper tones of autumn golds and harder sky blues imply a world becoming more mature, more developed. Fran stands determined, eyes set beyond the edge, while Teacher shines with a field of subdued power. The composition of the visual freezes their functional dynamic—her resolve opposed to his undeniable rigidity—as they are about to move to the next stage of their journey.

Fran will be back with the new adventure in Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 (Image via Studio C2C)

Along with the Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 announcement, Studio C2C and the main staff, including director Shinji Ishihira and character designer Atsuki Saito, were also officially given the opportunity to perform the duties they held in season 1. Fans can once again expect to wait for the sweet sword and wielder duo's next venture in the cool colors of Fall 2026.

Throughout the panel, HIDIVE's President John Ledford highlighted the platform's dedication to the series, stating that its cult following has only expanded since its original airing—and offering an exclusive Fall 2026 simulcast release. With familiar sights and core staff in place, excitement is mounting: fans are eager to swing into season 2 with Fran and Teacher for yet another emotional, action-packed isekai adventure.

What to expect from Reincarnated as a Sword season 2

Fran and Teacher in Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 (Image via Studio C2C)

Viewers can look forward to seeing the story resume where the first season ended. Frank and Teacher stand against the Undead King on the Floating Island, then journey to Seedrun's port and encounter the enigmatic twins, based on initial plot rumors. Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 could be the main focus of the season, with Amanda and Garrus becoming more developed, and Fran's relationship with Teacher becomes even closer.

Production needs to coincide with Studio C2C's return, ensuring polished animation quality and faithful storytelling. The audience can expect more detailed world-building, new and exciting enemies, and gut-wrenching scenes throughout Fall 2026.

