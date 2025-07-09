Wind Breaker chapter 185: Natsuki returns to the orphanage as Kotoha’s past reveals a familiar struggle with loneliness

Wind Breaker chapter 185 was expected to feature Sakura bringing Natsuki back to the orphanage. Officially released on July 9, 2025, JST, the chapter, titled “Encircle”, indeed followed the same plot.

The chapter beautifully shows Natsuki’s slow steps toward healing, with Sakura carrying her back to the orphanage. Natsuki’s quiet thoughts reflect that she is starting to trust Sakura when he talks about the people around her. The genuine apology surprises everyone, and both Natsuki and Sakura share a longing for connection when they sit beside each other to eat.

With this, fans get a flashback to Kotoha’s troubled past. Natsuki’s journey reflects Kotoha’s rebellion and how familiarity and warmth, along with some patience, can break down walls. It is a touching chapter about found family and a small but significant transformation.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from Wind Breaker chapter 185.

Wind Breaker chapter 185 shows Natsuki coming back to the orphanage and bonding with Sakura

Wind Breaker chapter 185 starts on an emotional note, continuing right where the previous chapter had left off. Sakura is carrying Natsuki on his back while walking back to the orphanage together. Considering all that Sakura had taught her about how the people of the town can help make loneliness manageable, Natsuki silently gazes at Sakura's face resting against him.

She can't help but wonder how a person with such a look of loneliness in his eyes is able to smile so naturally. The idea makes her wonder if she will ever be able to smile so like Sakura does someday, too.

Sakura brings back Natsuki on his back in Wind Breaker chapter 185 (Image via CloverWorks)

On the other hand, Umemiya, Kotoha, and Yuki-sensei are waiting nervously at the entrance of the orphanage for the two to return. The air is tense with worry, particularly when they catch sight of Sakura carrying Natsuki. Kotoha instantly gets worried that something must have gone wrong with Natsuki for Sakura to be carrying her all the way back. She rushes to them and inquires if Natsuki is injured.

Sakura quickly eased their worry, explaining that Natsuki’s legs fell asleep, so he decided to carry her. Umemiya, seeing them safe and together, can’t hold back his relief and asks everyone to come out.

As the cheerful chatter goes on, Sakura quietly reminds Natsuki of something she wants to tell them all. Bracing herself, Natsuki faces the group and genuinely apologizes for her previous actions. This sudden apology surprises everyone in attendance. Even Kotoha also quietly wonders what Sakura told her that made her change so much, so quickly. She observes that it is Sakura's quiet influence that made it possible.

Kotoha welcomes Natsuki once again in Wind Breaker chapter 185 (Image via CloverWorks)

With the return of Natsuki, the interrupted welcome party resumes in full swing. The laughter and warmth return to the dining room as everyone comes together to accept Natsuki. Kotoha and Umemiya share with her the dishes that Kotoha has made.

While the party is abuzz with conversation, Natsuki looks over at Sakura, sitting alone at the corner table, eating by himself. She is hesitant at first, but then gets up, takes her plate, and walks over to him, sitting down directly beside him without invitation.

Sakura loses his temper immediately, telling Sakura he wants to have his meal in peace. But Natsuki insists and sits beside him anyway. Her quiet presence is soon noticed by the other children, who see her sitting with Sakura and join them as well. The formerly lonely table becomes a cozy circle of laughter and conversation, filling the air with a feeling of belonging.

Kotoha and Umemiya talk about Sakura in Wind Breaker chapter 185 (Image via CloverWorks)

Natsuki can't help but become tearful at the sight. She quietly apologizes once more to the other children for the way she had previously behaved and even thanks them for sitting and eating with her now. It is a small but powerful indication that she is gradually opening her heart.

Nearby, Umemiya and Kotoha stand side by side, quietly observing this small but touching moment. Umemiya leans toward Kotoha and mentions that bringing Sakura with them for Natsuki’s welcome party turned out to be a good decision.

He wonders what Sakura did or said to get Natsuki bonded with him so quickly. Kotoha just smiles, her eyes warm with understanding, and remains silent, as if aware that sometimes the little things say the most.

Wind Breaker chapter 185 hints at Kotoha's parallel with Natsuki

Young Kotoha as seen in Wind Breaker chapter 185 (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 185 then breaks into a surprising but significant flashback, with a glimpse into Kotoha and Umemiya's childhoods. At the time when Kotoha was about thirteen and Umemiya was completing his third year of junior high, they had a complicated relationship too.

In the scene, Umemiya attempts to convince Kotoha to return to the orphanage for dinner, yet Kotoha seems annoyed and distant. She informs him that she has lost her wallet, and without giving it a second thought, Umemiya lights up with determination to assist her in recovering it. He even offers to let her head home ahead while he searches for it on her behalf.

But Kotoha never really lost her wallet—this was merely a trick to send Umemiya away, demonstrating that she too in the past pushed people away just as Natsuki does presently. Deep within herself, young Kotoha felt that when people came too close, all of the dark things in her heart would pour out. She wanted nothing more than for everyone to leave her alone so she wouldn’t hurt or be hurt.

Wind Breaker chapter 185 closing scene shows Kotoha getting annoyed with Umemiya

Kotoha throws the wallet on the ground in Wind Breaker chapter 185 (Image via Kodansha)

In the Wind Breaker chapter 185 closing scene, Umemiya informs her that he's been looking for her wallet everywhere, questioning the whole neighborhood. Kotoha looks at him with an angry face. She shows him the wallet she never lost. Kotoha also calls him an idiot for so easily falling into her deception.

But rather than being angry, Umemiya just smiles and tells her that he's happy she'd had it with her the whole time. This gentle response only frustrates Kotoha more, but it shows the softer aspect of their connection.

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More