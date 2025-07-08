The biggest unsolved mysteries in anime have sparked endless theories and debates across anime communities worldwide. From undisclosed identities and hidden abilities to missing people and vague prophecies, these mysteries remain unanswered. It serves as a reminder of how suspenseful anime can inject into their story.

Some mysteries have been left so skillfully vague that they have managed to exist for decades, without a single concrete answer, even from the creator. These biggest unsolved mysteries in anime help keep older shows alive and continue to bring excitement and intrigue to newer series.

Here are the 10 biggest unsolved mysteries in anime, ranked from puzzling to absolutely mind-boggling.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Griffith’s past in Berserk, Dark Continent in Hunter x Hunter, and 8 other biggest unsolved mysteries in anime, ranked

10) What was Griffith’s past? (Berserk)

Griffith as seen in anime (Image via GEMBA)

Griffith's history in Berserk is arguably one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in anime because Kentaro Miura never fully revealed what shaped him before he met Guts. Fans understand Griffith's ambition and charisma, but the actual reasoning behind his obsession with power, his childhood, and any trauma he may or may not possess is all very ambiguous.

This leads fans to question whether his indecipherable choices stem from suffering or are simply the result of cold ambition. His past most likely has the answer that would reshape his character as a whole.

9) What is the true nature of the centipede that gave Ymir Titan powers? (Attack on Titan)

The centipede gives Titan powers to Ymir (Image via MAPPA/Wit)

The strange centipede that granted Ymir her Titan powers is confusing, and its origins as well as its true purpose, are never explained in Attack on Titan. Some believe it represents an ancient lifeform or even a symbolic parasite of human ambition, but the series never makes this clear.

The centipede's connection to the Source of All Living Matter only adds to the mystery, leaving fans unable to separate myth from reality. This ambiguity makes it one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in anime.

8) ⁠Where is the Dark Continent? (Hunter × Hunter)

Dark Continent as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

The Dark Continent symbolizes a new world with no known map, a place where the most powerful Hunters are scared to visit. The mystery of the Dark Continent remains unknown since its location is hidden, with only a few hints revealed during the Chimera Ant arc and mentions in Beyond Netero's plans.

The Dark Continent is filled with horrific creatures and undiscovered resources that could potentially change everything we know about Nen and humanity's potential. The lingering question remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in anime, keeping fans curious about what lies in the shadows just beyond the edge of the maps.

7) What is the source of Anya's telepathy? (Spy × Family)

Anya as seen in anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Anya's telepathy in Spy × Family is an undisclosed element that adds spice to an otherwise warm narrative with a sense of ambiguity. There are vague clues in the series that suggest Anya was an experimental subject, but there is also no clear indication or explanation for who made her or why.

This question mark generates uneasiness for her powers, too; special and dreaded. The existence of her origin teases a shadowy configuration of the world that Loid and Yor inhabit. Anya's unknown past remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in anime, leaving fans constantly wondering.

6) What are Sukuna’s origins and visions? (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Sukuna's true form (Image via Shueisha)

Contradictions surround Sukuna’s origins, as ancient texts describe him as a human sorcerer who turned into a curse, but some hints suggest that he is entirely different from both. His puzzling visions, especially those that involve Megumi, display a level of thought that no one has ever fully pieced together.

The lingering uncertainty of it all and the unanswered depths make Sukuna’s background and visions one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in anime, which has also left fans wondering with an abrupt ending.

5) Who is Deku’s father? (My Hero Academia)

Young Deku as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia, the identity of Deku's father remains an open wound in the family theme of the series. The fans do know his name, Hisashi Midoriya, but the series never once displays him. This leaves us with limitless possibilities regarding his part in Deku's life, Quirk, or secret intentions.

These purposefully hidden aspects have kept the community guessing and have ensured that this question will forever remain one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in anime, even after it ended.

4) What was Itachi’s illness? (Naruto Shippuden)

Itachi as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

The nature of Itachi Uchiha's illness remains a mystery. The narrative only referred to it as a terminal illness, but never provided a specific name for it. The fans speculated that it was everything from hereditary conditions to incurable ninja diseases, but with no named and clear answer from Masashi Kishimoto.

This intentional vagueness contributes to the tragic death of Itachi and leaves the extent of his suffering open to interpretation. The uncertainty surrounding his health creates a mystery about him that continues even today. It is one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in anime, fuelling endless curiosity among fans.

3) What is Saitama’s source of power? (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama's power source is a mystery that even the story makes fun of but never comes close to explaining, turning a straightforward joke into something far more enigmatic. Although he insists that normal training made him unbeatable, his boundless power defies every sense the series provides for other heroes and creatures.

This unexplained gap has sparked hundreds of fan theories involving cosmic influences or secret origins. It is one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in anime, with its ridiculous simplicity but profound ambiguity keeping everyone on their toes.

2) Who is Ash's father? (Pokémon)

Ash Ketchum as seen in anime (Image via OLM)

Ash's father is one of the great enigmas that Pokémon has kept hidden from fans for decades, leading to endless speculation and theories about his whereabouts. Rather than simply omitting Ash's father or skipping over him entirely, the series uses his absence to emphasize Ash's independence on his journey and his reliance on Professor Oak and other mentors.

This missing figure leaves an insidious void that makes Ash's story richer without ever really needing to be solved outright. This ranks as one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in anime, leaving fans with an unanswered question long after it ended.

1) What is the One Piece? (One Piece)

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

For more than two decades, Eiichiro Oda has kept the true treasure of the story a mystery. This leaves fans wondering if it is gold, knowledge, or something entirely different. The series smartly teases the treasure through Roger's final words and the secrets of Laugh Tale, but it never shows the treasure to be discovered.

The ambiguity surrounding this question creates endless speculation and keeps the Straw Hats' journey interesting. The fact that this treasure has remained undiscovered for so long, without becoming a reality, earns it the spot as the biggest unsolved mystery in anime for all time. It leaves fans wanting to find out what it is.

Final thoughts

The biggest unsolved mysteries in anime provide fan communities with endless discussion and speculation.

The mysteries of Griffith’s hidden background in Berserk, the Dark Continent from Hunter × Hunter, the unknown origins of Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Anya’s unknown source of telepathy in Spy × Family all demonstrate how effectively anime creators utilize secrecy to stimulate the engagement of viewers.

Even the identity of Deku’s father, the illness of Itachi, and the truth behind the One Piece will leave viewers in confusion.

