8 Naruto abandoned plotlines, explored

The Naruto abandoned plotlines are a strange but fascinating part of the series' legacy. While Naruto is more recognizable for its extensive lore, developed character arcs, and world-building, there are a number of plot lines that were introduced and subsequently ignored. Perhaps these missing plots were due to pacing issues, editorial direction, or shifting interests. Regardless, some of these plot lines had real potential to shift how fans viewed certain characters or events.

From neglected bloodlines to abandoned clans, the Naruto abandoned plotlines basically beg the question, what would the series have been if these threads were developed? Here are the eight Naruto abandoned plot lines that are worth revisiting to give a conclusion or an appropriate explanation.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

⁠The legacy of the Uzumaki Clan and 7 other Naruto abandoned plotlines, explored

1) ⁠The legacy of the Uzumaki Clan

Trending

Uzumaki and Senju clans joining hands after the Konoha formation (Image via Pierrot)

The Uzumaki Clan was established with a lot of promise—having their reputation for sealing techniques and connection to Konoha's founders. However, besides a little reference and Kushina's little background, fans really didn’t get much of the clan’s history, downfall, or impact on the shinobi world at large.

Many characters were introduced without fully making the connection. All of this leads to a feeling that the Uzumaki legacy could have been an amazing and believable story element, but ended up being just one of the Naruto abandoned plotlines. If the clan had been more fleshed out, it could have added more to Naruto’s legacy and created more to the lore of the Naruto series as a whole.

2) Hashirama's Sage Mode origins

Hashirama's Sage Mode in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Hashirama's Sage Mode was shown to be a unique and powerful ability, but the story never explained its origins. While other sage modes have a clear edge on revealing the training arc required or connections on known places like Mount Myoboku, Hashirama's sage mode appeared without context, regardless of being stronger than any sage mode displayed before.

The story never explored where he trained, what kind of pact he had formed with Sage, or how his Sage Mode was different from other users. It is definitely one of the Naruto abandoned plotlines that surely had fans craving a more in-depth understanding of what the First Hokage was truly capable of.

3) ⁠Kabuto’s spy in Akatsuki

Kabuto as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Kabuto boasted about placing a spy among the Akatsuki, which fans thought was a big turning point in the plot. He even seemed to activate a memory trigger in Sasori's subordinate, hinting at someone who might have really been deeply infiltrating the Akatsuki.

However, the show just stopped talking about this plot point—it never disclosed who this spy was or what the underlying intention of the plot point was. There was no follow-up or resolution, and it was just wiped completely off the table. It's one of the Naruto abandoned plotlines that suggested great conflict, but it went nowhere.

4) Yamato’s origin and connection to Hashirama's DNA

Yamato as a member of Anbu Black Ops (Image via Pierrot)

Yamato started out as a test subject for Hashirama's DNA, and the story of Yamato could have easily been one of the deeper stories of Naruto. He was introduced with a unique ability of Wood Release, but his connection to Orochimaru's tests, as well as the First Hokage, was never really explored.

Even with the foreshadowing to be a major character to show some relationship to both the old and new generations, he was again merely glossed over by the story overall. Yamato's character had potential for great development, motivations, and implications for his abilities, but they were largely vague, representing one of the Naruto abandoned plotlines that had weight.

5) Karin’s Uzumaki heritage

Karin’s Uzumaki heritage is among the Naruto abandoned plotlines (Image via Pierrot)

Karin's Uzumaki bloodline was brought up and discussed in Naruto, but was never fully explored despite its implications. Karin could have been so useful; being related to the same clan as Naruto, along with possessing exclusive healing abilities, she could have added more to the history of the dissipated Uzumaki bloodline.

But fans just get a footnote of her background and never go deeper regarding her backstory and relationship to clan history. It's one of the Naruto abandoned plotlines that could have added both lore and emotional impact to the series, but they left it behind.

6) ⁠Root’s legacy and Danzo’s full plan

Danzo as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Root's legacy and Danzo's complete plan were built up throughout Naruto as an immense underground power controlling the village behind the scenes. However, the series never really disclosed the limits of Danzo's plans or Root's long-term influence.

After his demise, the group disappeared without any fight back or backlash despite being involved in significant crimes and operations. This is one of the Naruto abandoned plotlines that had sufficient depth to remold the power base within the village, but was discreetly abandoned without resolving its consequences or surviving operatives.

7) Use of Truth-Seeking Balls

Obito using Truth-Seeking Balls in Six Paths mode (Image via Pierrot)

The Truth-Seeking Balls first appeared as an unbeatable power used by those who reached the Six Paths level, then, without matters being resolved, they just disappeared. Naruto had the Truth-Seeking Balls he never used them after the war.

The Truth-Seeking Balls could negate ninjutsu and alter the battlefield, but their absence from major post-war battles leads one to believe that this was all intentional, and they were simply a plot device. It's one of the Naruto abandoned plotlines that left a clear gap in the consistency of the power system.

8) The true nature of Itachi’s illness

Itachi illness is one of Naruto's abandoned plotlines (Image via Pierrot)

Itachi's illness played a pivotal role in framing his last fight with Sasuke, but the series left much of what that illness was open to interpretation. It is surprising that a character so powerful would be sick off-screen, and so little is said, with no medical context.

This vagueness robbed fans of a complete understanding of Itachi's hardships and failures. Among the many Naruto abandoned plotlines, another lost thread is with Itachi's illness, which could have provided emotional and narrative weight.

Final thoughts

The Naruto series provides not only abundant lore and unforgettable characters but also introduces many interesting storylines that were left undeveloped and ultimately just dropped without explanation.

There is much left unexplained in Naruto, and many of these storylines relate to Hashirama's unexplained Sage Mode, the unclear nature of the Uzumaki Clan, and Itachi's vague illness. Each abandoned plot element could have contributed to the story's depth.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More