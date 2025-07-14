Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more 

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 is scheduled to release on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Uzuki become notably popular and start blending into her friend group's dynamic. Just as Nodoka asked Sakuta to do something to help Uzuki, Sakuta followed Uzuki to Mizakiguchi, from where they visited Budokan.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 release date and time

Uzuki Hirokawa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 will be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Considering the anime's release schedule, the episode may be released the next day in some regions.

The third episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday July 19 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday July 19

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday July 19 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday July 19 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Saturday July 19 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday July 19 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday July 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday July 20

Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3?

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 will first be aired on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, Gunma TV, followed by other TV networks like AT-X and ABC TV.

The anime will later be available to watch online locally on streaming platforms such as ABEMA, Prime Video, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Disney Plus, Lemino, Hulu, and others.

As for global fans, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 recap

Nodoka Toyohama as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2, titled What Flavor is the Atmosphere?, saw Sakuta Azusagawa realize that Uzuki Hirokawa had slowly begun blending in with her friends at University while her popularity was on the rise.

Amidst this, just as Nodoka asked Sakuta to help Uzuki, he followed her to Mizakiguchi. During this, Sakuta learned about Uzuki's dream of performing at Budokan. Hence, they travelled to the location to help Uzuki realize that her dream was not so far away.

The anime episode ended with Sakuta planning to take Mai Sakurajima to Sweet Bullet's concert in Obaida for their date. Hence, he asked Nodoka to arrange tickets for them.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3?

Mai and Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3, titled Idol Song, will see Sweet Bullet perform in Obaida. Sakuta, who was worried about Uzuki, is set to go to the concert with Mai as part of their date.

During Sweet Bullet's performance, Uzuki Hirokawa will have trouble singing and suddenly lose her voice. So, unless Uzuki can recover her voice by the next day, Sweet Bullet may have to perform with only four people in Hakkeijima.

