Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 will be released on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The anime's second episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Senku Ishigami team up with Dr. Xeno to triangulate the location from which the Petri-Beam originated. While they knew it was in South America, they needed more accurate coordinates. Elsewhere, Stanley Snyder found out that Senku and others were headed to South America.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 release date and time

Senku Ishigami as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 will be released on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones worldwide, the anime episode's release could get delayed in certain regions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The second episode of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 6:00 am Thursday July 17 Eastern Daylight Time 9:00 am Thursday July 17

British Summer Time 2:00 pm Thursday July 17 Central European Summer Time 3:00 pm Thursday July 17 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Thursday July 17 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 pm Thursday July 17 Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm Thursday July 17 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday July 17

Ad

Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2?

Ginro as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese TV networks, such as BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

Ad

Later, the same anime will be available to watch online on ABEMA, Netflix, Anime Times, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Disney+, and other streaming services.

As for international anime fans, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The same episode will also be available to watch online on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1 recap

Ad

Chrome as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1, titled Staring Up at the Same Moon, saw Senku Ishigami explain his plan to the Kingdom of Science members. That's when Dr. Xeno revealed that he, too, believed that the ones responsible for the petrification were moon dwellers. This development sparked a partnership between the two scientists.

Ad

Soon after, Senku and Xeno exchanged data that helped them draw up two virtual axis, allowing them to get an approximate location for the Petri-Beam origin point.

Elsewhere, Stanley Snyder interrogated Matsukaze, hoping to learn about Senku's destination. Unfortunately, with Ginro thinking that Matsukaze's life was in danger, he revealed the same to the American team.

What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2?

Stanley Snyder as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2, titled Earth Race, will mostly see Senku Ishigami and Dr. Xeno explain how they determined the Petri-Beam's origin point to the other Kingdom of Science members. With that, they could likely start working on motorcycles, which could help them travel on land.

Ad

Elsewhere, after Stanley Snyder learned about Senku's destination, it is very likely that he could follow him on his aircraft carrier. With that, the episode could majorly follow up with the American team.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More