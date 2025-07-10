Spy x Family chapter 120: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 120 will be released on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the manga's biweekly release schedule, its upcoming chapter will be released in two weeks. The Spy x Family manga can be read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yor and Loid go on another date to keep up appearances. During this, Hemlock delivered a salve from Gympie for her wound. After finally taking care of her pain, Yor asked Loid how long their marriage arrangement would go. In addition, she wished to know how Loid truly felt about their marriage.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 120 release date and time

Loid and Yor as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 120 is slated to be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the chapter will be released on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Spy x Family chapter 120 will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday July 20 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday July 20 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday July 20 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday July 20 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday July 20 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday July 20 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday July 21

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday July 21

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 120?

Spy x Family chapter 120 will be available to read for free on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus. Both platforms allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free. To read the other chapters, fans may need to purchase a premium subscription.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, all chapters except for the first three and the latest three can only be read once. After that, they are hidden behind a paywall.

Spy x Family chapter 119 recap

Yor and Loid as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 119 saw Yor and Loid go on another date. Given that Yor was suffering from her injury, she hoped to drink a particular wine that could help tone down her pain. Unfortunately, despite going to the same restaurant and trying several drinks, Yor failed to find the right wine.

The manga later saw Hemlock deliver a salve prepared by Gympe for Yor's wound. Right after she applied the salve, Yor was able to act normally with Loid. Soon after, the manga saw Yor ask Loid about the length of their marriage arrangement. Loid was willing to continue it for as long as possible, but what Yor wanted to know was how Loid truly felt about her.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 120?

Yor Forger as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 120 will likely see Yor properly ask Loid about his feelings for her. While Loid believed that Yor wanted to extend their marriage arrangement to be safe from the SSS, what Yor truly wanted to do was to continue their arrangement forever.

With that in mind, the manga's next chapter could again focus on the Forgers, as Yor struggles to muster her courage to ask him about his feelings.

