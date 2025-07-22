Spy x Family season 3 unveils first PV ahead of October 2025 premiere

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, TOHO Animation unveiled the first promotional video for Spy x Family season 3 anime. The anime is scheduled to premiere in October 2025. The new video offers a brief glimpse into the upcoming season, giving fans an idea about the story.
Spy x Family, written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ since March 2019. WIT Studio and CloverWorks later picked up the series for an anime adaptation and released two television anime and an original movie.
On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, as confirmed by the anime's official sources, TOHO Animation unveiled the first promotional video for Spy x Family season 3.
The video opened with Anya Forger enjoying a three-scoop ice cream while Bond could be seen eyeing the same. The teaser then displayed the words "The Forgers come back," indicating the return of the anime's four main characters, namely, Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond Forger.
The four main characters are shown to have active roles in the upcoming season. Amidst this, Loid Forger could be seen wanting to stay cautious due to the possibility that someone may be watching them.
The trailer then gave fans glimpses of the other characters, like Damian Desmond, Becky Blackbell, Sylvia Sherwood, Frankie Franklin, and Fiona Frost.
Damian can be seen bullying Anya again, telling her that she was dropping out of school. Becky is shown to be angry and wanting to punch someone, possibly Damian. WISE Handler Sylvia Sherwood wanted Agent Twilight to do something about a particular mission. As for Frankie and Fiona, while they had different goals, they were set to partake in a covert mission together in disguise.
The anime's first promotional video ended with a boy resembling Agent Twilight smiling while holding a gun. As he loosened his grip, he could be heard saying, "They said there wouldn't be a war, but..." This segment of the video might be a hint that the anime's upcoming season is set to give fans a glimpse at Twilight's past, where he was possibly forced to partake in a war as a child.
