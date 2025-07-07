Spy x Family chapter 119: Yor goes on another date with Loid as she longs to continue their marriage forever

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 119, the manga revealed what happened after Yor went to Loid, wanting to discuss their marriage with him. Needless to say, while the manga did not show what fans wanted to see, it made some major revelations about Yor's feelings.
The previous chapter saw Yor Forger complete her Miteran Elk mission alongside her fellow Garden assassins. Soon after, Hemlock parted ways with Yor and McMahon. While Hemlock debated himself over the strength that comes from isolation and love, Yor learned more about McMahon's life as a married assassin.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.
Spy x Family chapter 119: Hemlock delivers Yor's medicine
Spy x Family chapter 119 opened with Hemlock reaching the Garden's base the next morning, as the Shopkeeper greeted him on his arrival. Hemlock immediately apologized for trying to cut down trees, an elk, and the Thorn Princess.
Surprisingly, while the Shopkeeper wasn't pleased with the damage Hemlock had caused, he could not hold him accountable for attacking the Thorn Princess, especially since he had also struck her once to see if her skills had dulled.
Right afterward, the Shopkeeper stated that, given their roles in society, there was no room for weakness. That said, he wasn't sure what could help someone become stronger—love or isolation. He even asked Hemlock if Yor was strong. As expected, Yor's abilities were exceptional.
The manga then showed Gympie giving Hemlock a salve to deliver to the Thorn Princes. Since she was resistant to both poisons and medicines, the salve was meant to act on her wounds.
When Hemlock asked Gympie why she wanted him to deliver it, the assassin explained that she knew Hemlock was aware of her envy toward the Thorn Princess for having a lover. She knew Hemlock attacked the Thorn Princess in response to that. Therefore, she wanted Hemlock to deliver the salve as a first step toward reconciliation.
Spy x Family chapter 119 then shifted to Yor Forger, who woke up the next day after returning from her mission. The previous day, instead of talking to Loid about their marriage, she ended up setting a date with him to drink a specific wine that once helped her with her pain. While Loid wasn't sure why Yor wanted to go there, she suggested that they needed to keep up appearances as a couple to avoid suspicion.
The next day, Loid and Yor left Anya and Bond with Frankie and went on their date. While Loid had some plans for the evening, Yor suggested they go straight to the restaurant. She was in pain and wanted to drink the wine as soon as possible. As expected, Loid was confused by Yor's behavior and started to worry if he had done something wrong.
While Loid and Yor managed to dine at the restaurant before lunchtime, none of the alcohol eased her pain. Instead, she got drunk. Later, in Spy x Family chapter 119, Hemlock found Yor and asked her to meet him alone. Although he only meant to deliver the salve made by Gympie, Yor's friends Camilla, Sharon, and Millie saw them together, which made them suspicious that Yor was having an affair during her date with Loid.
As expected, Gympie's salve worked wonders for Yor's pain as she continued her date with Loid. During this time, the two Forgers realized that Yor's friends were following them, so they held hands and "chased after a butterfly" to get as far away as possible. While Yor enjoyed her time with Loid, she again doubted her actions. Just then, Loid suggested they go to Hilltop Park.
The location was very nostalgic for Yor, as she used to spend her time watching people to remind herself of what she was working for. However, since she got married, she felt all those things when at home. Shortly after, Yor asked Loid how long their marriage agreement would last. As expected, Loid overanalyzed Yor's question.
Amidst this, she expressed that although she believed their agreement would last until Anya graduated, she wanted something else. During this, Yor thought to herself that she wanted to continue their marriage forever. While Yor did not say those words, Loid inferred and said that they could keep the arrangement going as long as Yor wanted, arguing it would also make Anya happy.
However, that wasn't what Yor truly desired. Yor then asked Loid how it would make him feel as well. Loid expressed that he would appreciate continuing their arrangement, but that wasn't what Yor wanted. She wanted to understand how Loid truly felt, hoping for a marriage like Director McMahon's.
