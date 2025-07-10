Ruri Rocks episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ruri Rocks episode 2 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks. Shortly after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Ruri Tanigawa head to the mountains hoping to find a crystal. While she had no idea how to look for them, a chance encounter with Nagi Arato, a Mineralogy graduate, saw her set forth on her mineral-hunting journey.

Ruri Rocks episode 2 release date and time

Nagi Arato as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's official website, Ruri Rocks episode 2 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules and time zones, the episode might be delayed in some regions.

The second episode of the Ruri Rocks anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Sunday July 13 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Sunday July 13

British Summer Time 1:30 pm Sunday July 13 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Sunday July 13 Indian Standard Time 6:00 pm Sunday July 13 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday July 13 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 pm Sunday July 13 Australia Central Standard Time 10:00 pm Sunday July 13

Where to watch Ruri Rocks episode 2?

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 2 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks, such as BS11, ABC TV, TV Aichi, and AT-X. The anime will later be available to stream locally on Prime Video, ABEMA Premium, d Anime Store, Hulu, Netflix, Lemino, Anime Times, and more.

For the international audience, Ruri Rocks episode 2 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series for Southeast Asia and will stream it on Aniplus Asia.

Ruri Rocks episode 1 recap

Ruri and Nagi as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 1, titled My First Mineral Hunt, saw Ruri Tanigawa asking her mother for an advance on her allowance to purchase a crystal. After her request was rejected, she headed into the mountain herself to find them. While she had no idea about rocks, a chance encounter with Nagi Arato, a Mineralogy graduate, saw her begin her first mineral hunt.

After Ruri found some crystals, she became interested in mineralogy and joined Nagi for another hunt, where they collected garnets. During this trip, Nagi warned Ruri about the importance of following official signs, as ignoring them could be dangerous. The episode ended with Ruri wanting to buy a Rock Chisel Hammer.

What to expect from Ruri Rocks episode 2?

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 2, titled The Value of Golden Color, will most likely open with Ruri Tanigawa purchasing her Rock Chisel Hammer and flaunting it to others. Soon after, she might ask Nagi Arato to take her for another mineral hunt, hoping to put her new hammer to use.

As suggested by the upcoming episode's title, the anime episode will likely see Ruri and Nagi look for gold. However, there is a chance that they instead find another mineral that shares the same color, possibly leading Ruri to question its value compared to gold.

