  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Ruri Rocks episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ruri Rocks episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 10, 2025 01:30 GMT
Ruri Rocks episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Ruri Tanigawa and Nagi Arato as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 2 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks. Shortly after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Ruri Tanigawa head to the mountains hoping to find a crystal. While she had no idea how to look for them, a chance encounter with Nagi Arato, a Mineralogy graduate, saw her set forth on her mineral-hunting journey.

Ruri Rocks episode 2 release date and time

Nagi Arato as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)
Nagi Arato as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's official website, Ruri Rocks episode 2 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules and time zones, the episode might be delayed in some regions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The second episode of the Ruri Rocks anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time5:30 amSundayJuly 13
Eastern Daylight Time8:30 amSundayJuly 13
British Summer Time1:30 pmSundayJuly 13
Central European Summer Time2:30 pmSundayJuly 13
Indian Standard Time6:00 pmSundayJuly 13
Philippine Standard Time8:30 pmSundayJuly 13
Japanese Standard Time9:30 pmSundayJuly 13
Australia Central Standard Time10:00 pmSundayJuly 13
Ad

Where to watch Ruri Rocks episode 2?

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)
Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 2 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks, such as BS11, ABC TV, TV Aichi, and AT-X. The anime will later be available to stream locally on Prime Video, ABEMA Premium, d Anime Store, Hulu, Netflix, Lemino, Anime Times, and more.

Ad

For the international audience, Ruri Rocks episode 2 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series for Southeast Asia and will stream it on Aniplus Asia.

Ruri Rocks episode 1 recap

Ruri and Nagi as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)
Ruri and Nagi as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 1, titled My First Mineral Hunt, saw Ruri Tanigawa asking her mother for an advance on her allowance to purchase a crystal. After her request was rejected, she headed into the mountain herself to find them. While she had no idea about rocks, a chance encounter with Nagi Arato, a Mineralogy graduate, saw her begin her first mineral hunt.

Ad

After Ruri found some crystals, she became interested in mineralogy and joined Nagi for another hunt, where they collected garnets. During this trip, Nagi warned Ruri about the importance of following official signs, as ignoring them could be dangerous. The episode ended with Ruri wanting to buy a Rock Chisel Hammer.

What to expect from Ruri Rocks episode 2?

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)
Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 2, titled The Value of Golden Color, will most likely open with Ruri Tanigawa purchasing her Rock Chisel Hammer and flaunting it to others. Soon after, she might ask Nagi Arato to take her for another mineral hunt, hoping to put her new hammer to use.

Ad

As suggested by the upcoming episode's title, the anime episode will likely see Ruri and Nagi look for gold. However, there is a chance that they instead find another mineral that shares the same color, possibly leading Ruri to question its value compared to gold.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications