Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 will be released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime's first episode will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream both locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Sakamoto, Shin, and Shaotang competing against Wutang in a series of different casino games. After Sakamoto wins the tie-breaker, a fight breaks out. Soon after, Wutang aligns himself with Sakamoto and others, informing them about Slur, the mastermind behind Sakamoto's bounty.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 release date and time

Taro Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2

According to the anime's official website, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 will be released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode will be released on July 14 in several regions worldwide.

The first episode of the Sakamoto Days part 2 anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Monday July 14 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Monday July 14

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Monday July 14 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Monday July 14 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday July 14 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday July 14 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday July 15 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday July 15

Where to watch Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1?

Heisuke Mashimo as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 will first be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, followed by other local television networks, such as Sendai Broadcasting, AT-X, Animax, BS Teletext, and others.

The same anime episode will later be available to stream in Japan on Netflix, ABEMA, d Anime Store, HULU, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Rakuten TV, and others.

As for international audiences, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 will be available to stream on Netflix. The anime will also be available to watch online on HULU in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Sakamoto Days part 1 episode 11 recap

Order as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2

Sakamoto Days part 1 episode 11, titled Casino Battle, saw Sakamoto's group conclude a high-stakes showdown against Wutang at the casino. After Sakamoto won the game for his group with his last-minute card switch, tensions peaked at the mafia-run casino.

Soon after, a fight breaks out, as Sakamoto and Lu take down the mafia members. Amidst this, Wutang aligned himself with Sakamoto and informed him about Slur, the mastermind behind Sakamoto's bounty, the one responsible for sending four deadly assassins after him.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1?

Shin and Lu as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2

With Slur sending four death row inmates after Sakamoto, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 will likely see Sakamoto and his friends prepare for a confrontation against the death row inmates. They will begin this preparation by gathering information on their new enemies.

Elsewhere, around the same time, the Order members have been ordered to eliminate all death row inmates. Hence, fans can expect to see them in action in the next episode. Amidst this, one of the inmates is set to close in on Shin and Lu.

