Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime's fourth episode will be broadcast on TV Asahi and other local television networks. Soon after, the anime episode will be made available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Nube and his students work together to transfer a doll's soul back into the doll. However, as the doll wished to become a human, it caused a lot of problems for the students. Fortunately, Nube saved the day and transferred the soul back into the doll. However, the doll did not stay in place for too long.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4 release date and time

Kyoko and Miki as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

According to the anime's official website, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Given the anime's release time, its simulcast schedule could see the anime release its episode on July 17 in some regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled "Yokai Potter's Neck".

The fourth episode of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:45 am Wednesday July 16 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday July 16

British Summer Time 3:45 pm Wednesday July 16 Central European Summer Time 4:45 pm Wednesday July 16 Indian Standard Time 8:15 pm Wednesday July 16 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday July 16 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday July 16 Australia Central Standard Time 12:10 am Thursday July 17

Where to watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4?

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4 will be broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" slot, followed by BS Asahi on Saturdays. Soon after the anime's broadcast, the same episode will be available to watch online on ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, U-Next, Anime Times, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and others.

As for international fans, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4 will be available to stream on Netflix, ANIME GENERATION, Anime Onegai, It’s Anime YouTube Channel, aniverse, and Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD and Hami Video.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 3 recap

Human Doll as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 3, titled Midnight Honor Student, saw Hiroshi, Kyoko, and others investigate the rumor surrounding the midnight honor student. Just then, Nube joined them and identified that the soul of the human doll at the school had gotten separated from its body.

While Nube and others formulated a plan to transfer the soul back into the doll, the plan faced some issues, as the doll's soul went haywire and started attacking the students, hoping to skin them and make them resemble itself. That's when Nube came to their rescue and transferred the soul back into the doll. Nevertheless, the anime later saw the doll become a "human" and mix in with the world.

What to expect from Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4?

Miki as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4, titled Yokai Potter's Neck, will focus on Miki Hosokawa. After watching Nube in action, she will begin yearning for psychic powers. Amidst this, her obsession with magazines and videos is set to explode.

One day, Miki, who thought she was dreaming of flying, became capable of doing whatever she wanted. However, something strange is set to take place as all her classmates will become frightened by her.

