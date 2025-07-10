Blue Lock chapter 311: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 311 will be released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given the manga's weekly release schedule, its next chapter is expected to be released in a week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga.
The previous chapter saw Igarashi Gurimu advising Seishiro Nagi to continue playing football. While he had accomplished his dream of becoming a pro, he wanted Nagi to continue pursuing his dream. With that, Igaguri conveyed to Nagi that he needed to pursue his goals without thinking about how others might perceive him.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.
Blue Lock chapter 311 release date and time
According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 311 will be released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in most countries around the world. However, in Japan, it will be released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12 am JST.
Considering the manga's weekly schedule, Blue Lock chapter 311 will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to read Blue Lock chapter 311?
Blue Lock chapter 311 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga. While the service was previously limited to 15 select countries, K Manga is now available in 48 countries, including European nations like France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.
While most chapters from Blue Lock can be read for free on K Manga, the three latest chapters are hidden behind a paywall. Therefore, fans will need to purchase points to read them. Meanwhile, the service's website may not yet be operational everywhere.
Blue Lock chapter 310 recap
Blue Lock chapter 310, titled Give It Up, saw Igarashi Gurimu advise Seishiro Nagi to continue playing football. While he achieved his dream of becoming a pro by getting a bid during the Neo Egoist League, Nagi was far from satisfied.
That's when Nagi revealed to Igaguri that he had already received an opportunity from Buratsuta to return to the U-20 team. However, he rejected it because he did not want to betray Blue Lock. However, Igaguri believed Nagi had already betrayed Blue Lock with his pass to Reo in his match against FC Barcha.
According to Igaguri, one should never bother about what others may think about them while pursuing a dream. These words saw Seishiro Nagi get fired up.
What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 311?
With only two days left ahead of the U-20 World Cup, Blue Lock chapter 311 will likely see Blue Lock Japan make their final preparation ahead of the U-20 World Cup. Amidst this, JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta could finally approach Ego Jinpachi, providing him with the list of players who are set to join the national team as part of Buratsuta 3.
With that, fans can expect to see Seishiro Nagi return to Blue Lock. While this development will indeed draw a reaction, fans can also expect to learn who else Buratsuta might have picked other than Nagi and Sae.
Related Links
- Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Ruri Rocks episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Chainsaw Man chapter 209: Release date and time, countdown, and more