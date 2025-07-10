Blue Lock chapter 311: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 311 will be released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given the manga's weekly release schedule, its next chapter is expected to be released in a week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Igarashi Gurimu advising Seishiro Nagi to continue playing football. While he had accomplished his dream of becoming a pro, he wanted Nagi to continue pursuing his dream. With that, Igaguri conveyed to Nagi that he needed to pursue his goals without thinking about how others might perceive him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 311 release date and time

Igarashi Gurimu as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 311 will be released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in most countries around the world. However, in Japan, it will be released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Considering the manga's weekly schedule, Blue Lock chapter 311 will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Tuesday July 15 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday July 15

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Tuesday July 15 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Tuesday July 15 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday July 15 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday July 15 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday July 16 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday July 16

Ad

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 311?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 311 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga. While the service was previously limited to 15 select countries, K Manga is now available in 48 countries, including European nations like France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

While most chapters from Blue Lock can be read for free on K Manga, the three latest chapters are hidden behind a paywall. Therefore, fans will need to purchase points to read them. Meanwhile, the service's website may not yet be operational everywhere.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 310 recap

Nagi and Igaguri as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 310, titled Give It Up, saw Igarashi Gurimu advise Seishiro Nagi to continue playing football. While he achieved his dream of becoming a pro by getting a bid during the Neo Egoist League, Nagi was far from satisfied.

Ad

That's when Nagi revealed to Igaguri that he had already received an opportunity from Buratsuta to return to the U-20 team. However, he rejected it because he did not want to betray Blue Lock. However, Igaguri believed Nagi had already betrayed Blue Lock with his pass to Reo in his match against FC Barcha.

According to Igaguri, one should never bother about what others may think about them while pursuing a dream. These words saw Seishiro Nagi get fired up.

Ad

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 311?

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

With only two days left ahead of the U-20 World Cup, Blue Lock chapter 311 will likely see Blue Lock Japan make their final preparation ahead of the U-20 World Cup. Amidst this, JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta could finally approach Ego Jinpachi, providing him with the list of players who are set to join the national team as part of Buratsuta 3.

Ad

With that, fans can expect to see Seishiro Nagi return to Blue Lock. While this development will indeed draw a reaction, fans can also expect to learn who else Buratsuta might have picked other than Nagi and Sae.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More