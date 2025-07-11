New Saga episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 3 will be released on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's third episode will be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream online locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Kyle begin his hero journey. However, just before that, he happened to run into Urza and had her join him, Theron, and Liese. Their first mission was to find a treasure that Kyle and his friends had found previously. Amidst this, he had an alternate goal— to acquire Sildonia.

New Saga episode 3 release date and time

Urza as seen in the New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 3 will be released on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode might release on July 16 in some regions.

The third episode of the New Saga anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10:15 am Wednesday July 16 Eastern Daylight Time 1:15 pm Wednesday July 16

British Summer Time 6:15 pm Wednesday July 16 Central European Summer Time 7:15 pm Wednesday July 16 Indian Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday July 16 Philippine Standard Time 1:15 am Thursday July 16 Japanese Standard Time 2:15 am Thursday July 17 Australia Central Standard Time 2:45 am Thursday July 17

Where to watch New Saga episode 3?

Liese as seen in the New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 3 will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as TOKYO MX, BS12, and AT-X.

The anime episode will later be available to watch online in Japan on d Anime Store, HULU, ABEMA, Prime Video, U-Next, Lemino, and others.

As for the international audience, New Saga episode 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

New Saga episode 2 recap

Urza as seen in the New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 2, titled The Hero's Condition, saw Kyle decide to become a hero. As part of this goal, he had to collect money and planned to leave on his first mission with Theron. That's when Kyle reunited with his romantic interest from the original timeline, Urza, and had her join his party alongside Liese.

Kyle's first mission was to find the treasure he had previously discovered in the original timeline. While the party succeeded in their mission, Kyle also had an alternate goal, which was to collect Sildonia Xarles.

What to expect from New Saga episode 3?

Kyle as seen in the New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 3 will likely introduce fans to the new character that appeared at the end of the previous episode, Sildonia Xarles. With that, fans can expect to learn more about Kyle's powers as a Magic Swordsman. That said, it is tough to predict whether he will share the same information with his friends Theron, Liese, and Urza.

Soon after, fans can expect Sildonia to join Kyle's party and set forth on their new journey. After having acquired the money to become a hero, there is a likely chance that the group might go and acquire the gear required by an adventure party. Otherwise, there is also the possibility that the party may try to enjoy their riches for a while.

