Ruri Rocks episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ruri Rocks episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Ruri Tanigawa again head to the mountains with Nagi Arato to find minerals. While they were searching for gold, at the start, they could only find pyrite in different shapes. It was only later that the two came across placer gold and collected a good amount.

Ruri Rocks episode 3 release date and time

Nagi Arato as seen in Ruri Rocks (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's official website, Ruri Rocks episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules and time zones, the episode might experience a delayed release in certain regions.

The third episode of the Ruri Rocks anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Sunday July 20 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Sunday July 20

British Summer Time 1:30 pm Sunday July 20 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Sunday July 20 Indian Standard Time 6:00 pm Sunday July 20 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday July 20 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 pm Sunday July 20 Australia Central Standard Time 10:00 pm Sunday July 20

Where to watch Ruri Rocks episode 3?

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 3 will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks in Japan, such as ABC TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and AT-X. The anime episode will later be available to stream on ABEMA Premium, Prime Video, d Anime Store, Netflix, Hulu, Lemino, Anime Times, and more.

For the international audience, Ruri Rocks episode 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. As for Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series and will stream it on Aniplus Asia.

Ruri Rocks episode 2 recap

Ruri and Nagi as seen in Ruri Rocks (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 2, titled The Value of Golden Color, saw Ruri and Nagi head to the mountain to search for gold. After Ruri got her new hammer, she was excited to use it and started mining for gold. Unfortunately, they keep finding pyrite instead. Amidst this, Ruri found pyrite in a particular shape that was known to be found in the area.

The anime later saw Ruri and Nagi head to a riverside and search for placer gold. To their fortune, heavy rains saw more placer gold reach their location, allowing them to find more gold the next day. Surprisingly, while Ruri had found a substantial amount of gold, she no longer wished to sell it.

What to expect from Ruri Rocks episode 3?

Ruri and Nagi as seen in Ruri Rocks (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 3, titled The Lost Planet, will likely see either Ruri or Nagi's acquaintances join them on their mineral hunt. With that, the anime could introduce fans to new characters, opening up possibilities of many more mineral hunts and interactions between the characters.

Additionally, considering the episode's title, there is a good chance that the anime's next episode might see Ruri and Nagi find a mineral that is rare to be found in the area.

