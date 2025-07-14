Does Kira return in Blue Lock chapter 311? Explored

While Blue Lock chapter 311 is supposed to be released officially on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the manga's spoilers leaked online a couple of days before its official release, giving fans a hint about the Buratsuta 3 members. With most fans speculating Ryosuke Kira's return to Blue Lock, did the character return to the series in Blue Lock chapter 311?

Ad

No, Ryosuke Kira does not return in Blue Lock chapter 311. However, as hinted at by the manga, the character previously heralded as "the Crown Jewel of Japan" might soon return to the series as one of the Buratsuta 3 members. However, that will only happen after he passes the selection test.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 311 hints at Ryosuke Kira's return

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 311 sees Hirotoshi Buratsuta entering Blue Lock, interrupting the final training camp to make an important announcement. He revealed to the players that the maximum number of players for the U-20 World Cup wasn't 23 but 26. Hence, while Ego Jinpachi had picked 23 players, he too had the authority to pick three players.

Ad

Trending

While his first pick was Sae Itoshi, the player only wished to join the team during the knockout stages. As for the other two players, Buratsuta wished to conduct another selection competition called "SIDE-B." The SIDE-B would feature another 300 players out of which only two would be picked to join Sae Itoshi as part of Buratsuta 3.

Ryosuke Kira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

While the Blue Lock players did not care for the new selection process, Yoichi Isagi became instantly interested when he saw a familiar face. The moment Buratsuta showcased his tablet with the players who were going to be part of the new selection competition, Isagi noticed Ryosuke Kira's profile in the mix.

Ad

Soon after, Yoichi Isagi was shown asking Ego Jinpachi what he planned to do if Ryosuke Kira were to return to Blue Lock. He asked this question based on Ego Jinpachi's rule that any player eliminated from Blue Lock would not play for Japan. Adhering to the same, Ego stated that, while it was not up to him to remove Kira if he were to be picked as part of Buratsuta 3, he still had the authority to pick who would play, and stated that he would not pick him.

Ad

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

So, while Ryosuke Kira's name was indeed dropped in Blue Lock chapter 311, the character has not returned to the manga. However, with the manga chapter ending by revealing that only two hours were left until the start of the U-20 World Cup, it is very possible that "the Crown Jewel of Japan" could soon return to the series in a few chapters. The question is whether Ryosuke Kira would pass Buratsuta's selection competition or not.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More