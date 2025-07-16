Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 will be broadcast on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans residing in Japan can tune in to TV Tokyo to watch the latest episodes. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the anime on Netflix and other streaming platforms. It is also to be noted that the anime episode has already been released exclusively on Netflix Japan.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 will be released on the aforementioned date on Netflix Japan. The anime is currently focusing on the four death row inmates who are after Tarou Sakamoto. Hence, fans can expect some big fights in the upcoming episodes.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 release date and time

Dump as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 will be broadcast on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the anime's simulcast schedule and the varying time zones worldwide, the anime episode will release a day before in several regions.

The second episode of the Sakamoto Days part 2 anime will release at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Monday July 21 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Monday July 21

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Monday July 21 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Monday July 21 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday July 21 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday July 21 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday July 22 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday July 22

Where to watch Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2?

Lu Shaotang as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 will first be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, followed by other local TV networks, such as AT-X, Sendai Broadcasting, Animax, BS Teletext, and others.

The same anime episode will later be available to stream in Japan on ABEMA, HULU, d Anime Store, Prime Video, Rakuten TV, Disney Plus, and others.

As for international audiences, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. The anime episode will also be available to stream on HULU in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 recap

Shin Asakura as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1, titled Overload, introduced the audience to the four death row inmates and the Order members. While the Order was prepared to go after the inmates, Sakamoto and others also prepared to fight them in hopes of attaining information on Slur.

Amidst their investigation, one of the inmates, called Saw, attacked Shin and Lu at a shopping mall, hoping to kill his main target, Tarou Sakamoto's family, before getting to him. While Lu got knocked out while protecting Shin, Shin unlocked a new ability, allowing him to look into the future. Using this, he fought back against Saw.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2?

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2, titled Just Desserts, will likely continue focusing on Shin and Lu's fierce battle against the death row inmate, Saw. While Shin was far weaker than Saw, having unlocked a new ability, it only seems natural that he wins the fight. Additionally, fans will also get to see Lu fight the inmate in another one of her drunken states.

Elsewhere, another death row inmate, Dump, is set to go after Order member Osaragi in a temple. This will be the first time fans get to see the assassin in action.

