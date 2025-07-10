Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 & 2: Yuu Ayase begins his new life with the Mikadono sisters

With the release of Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 & 2, the anime introduced fans to its plot. Yuu Ayase, the son of late Subaru Ayase, transfers to Saika Academy, a school of prodigies, where he quickly realizes that he has no chance to stand side by side with the three Royals.

Amidst this, a friend and benefactor of Subaru Ayase takes Yuu into his home. That's when Yuu realizes that his new mansion-like accommodation not only came with a new guardian figure but also three new sisters. To his surprise, the three new sisters were none other than the three Royals, the Mikadono sisters.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 & 2: Yuu tries to win over the Mikadono sisters with food

Yuu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1, titled Prodigy and Mediocrity, opened with Yuu Ayase being punched in the dojo as students from Saika Academy wanted to see if the son of the late actress Subaru Ayase was a prodigy in fighting. To their surprise, it seemed like the only thing he inherited from his mother was her looks, as he was mediocre in almost everything else.

Just as the Athletic Program's Vice-President tried to continue fighting Yuu, the President, Nico Mikadono, came to his rescue. That's when the anime revealed the three Royals of Saika Academy, Kazuki, Nico, and Miwa. Kazuki believed Yuu had no place in the school, only to realize that the new student had enrolled in General Ed, something all three Royals did not know existed. Soon after, while Nico had Yuu clean the dojo, everyone else dispersed.

Nico as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 (Image via P.A. Works)

The anime later saw Nico and the Athletic Program members return to the dojo to see that it was super clean. The anime then switched back to Yuu Ayase as he was headed for his new home. His mother's friend and benefactor, Mr. Mikadono, had agreed to look after him and allowed him to stay with his family.

Soon after Yuu entered his new home, he was confronted by the three Royals. It was only then that Yuu Ayase realized that his new arrangement came with three new sisters, who were none other than the three Royals, the Mikadono sisters. While Yuu was intimidated by the new setting, he refused to give up and tried adhering to his mother's wish for him to live as part of a happy family.

With that, seeing how the Mikadono sisters were poor at household chores, he took it upon himself to clean the entire home.

Kazuki, Nico, and Miwa as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

While Yuu wished to start the next day by having breakfast with the three sisters, all of them had their own morning routine meant to enhance their performance in their respective fields. Kazuki was a prodigy in performing arts, Nico was a prodigy in karate, and Miwa was a prodigy in shogi. In fact, even the food they ate was not what they wished to eat but what they thought was necessary.

Considering how his mother used to behave similarly, Yuu failed to have breakfast with them. Nevertheless, the ending for Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 saw Yuu stir their hearts with a simple "Have a Nice Day!" greeting.

Miwa as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 2 (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 2, titled Her Secret, opened with Mr. Mikadono having a word with Yuu Ayase on the phone. He wanted Yuu to support his three daughters. Kazuki was facing a tough audition, Nico was aiming to be a repeat national karate champion, and Miwa was to have an upcoming shogi title match. Mr. Mikadono believed that if Yuu helped them get past these obstacles, it would create opportunities for him to bond with them.

As part of this, Yuu Ayase decided to do whatever was necessary to have meals with the Mikadono sisters. So, adhering to their dietary restrictions, Yuu went out shopping and prepared separate meals for them. As expected, Nico and Miwa tried to resist eating Yuu's cooking but were soon convinced after seeing how he had catered to their dietary restrictions while preparing the food.

Nico as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 2 (Image via P.A. Works)

This was not the case for Kazuki, who refused to eat Yuu's cooking. In response, Nico offered to eat Kazuki's food so as not to waste Yuu's efforts. However, Yuu was adamant about the Mikadono sisters only eating what they needed, and nothing extra. As for Kazuki's case, Yuu refused to back down and tried approaching the three Royals in the school to learn more about Kazuki.

During this, he learned that, unlike Kazuki and Nico, Miwa was a quiet student in her class. This development also saw Yuu from Miwa learn that Kazuki had a favorite meal. Unfortunately, he had no idea what it was. On the same day, Kazuki returned home exhausted and collapsed on the ground. She had become sick, rendering her incapable of attending her rehearsals.

Kazuki as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 2 (Image via P.A. Works)

Amidst this, Yuu tried tending to her with food, but she again refused to eat his cooking. That said, she did not restrict Yuu completely as he tried to help her in her rehearsals at home. The only problem was that, despite debuting much earlier than her, he was abysmal at acting. While Kazuki kept rejecting Yuu's attempts to practice with her, she eventually gave in after learning that he was putting extra effort to try to help her.

This development not only saw Yuu Ayase finally deliver a line with emotions but also saw Kazuki Mikadono agree to eat Yuu's cooking. However, it was only then that Kazuki revealed that she was a picky eater, revealing all the vegetables she did not want in her food.

