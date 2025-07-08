Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 review: LIDENFILMS doubles down with ghosts, chaos, and explosions

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2, titled White Ghosts, Go for the Knees, premiered on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Similar to the anime's premiere, the second episode also had an impressive production, keeping the audience engaged with a rollercoaster of absurdities.

With a mix of nostalgic, old-school charm like those seen in anime like Gintama and fresh comedy like Grand Blue Dreaming, Detectives These Days are Crazy! continues to stand out. So, let's take a closer look at episode 2 to analyze its narrative, character designs, production, and cast performances.

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 review: Narrative and character design

Hayashida and Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While the anime's first episode was mainly focused on introducing fans to the new series, characters, and settings, the second episode doubled down on the comedy with some absurd developments.

With the anime episode split into three parts, the first segment focused on a new character, Mashiro's classmate Hayashida, who had a crush on her and hired the Nagumo Agency to investigate a paranormal incident, hoping to spend some time with her. While the segment may not seem so absurd, the developments, especially the conclusion, are hilarious.

Mashiro and Tarou as seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The second segment brings the chaos. With Nagumo being framed as a serial underwear thief, Mashiro and Tarou take it upon themselves to clear their boss's name. While the plot is predictable, its execution is flawless.

Lastly, the episode's third segment finishes off with an explosion. While under any normal circumstance, a bomb threat tends to turn any form of media into a serious one instantly, Detectives These Days are Crazy! manages to double down on the comedy with Mashiro's risky antics

Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As for the character designs, the anime's latest episode featured quite a few new ones. While characters like Hayashida, the thief, Knit Man, and the supporting characters at the police station were given minimalist designs due to their insignificance to the overall story, Cross Munage Ojisan and Inspector Souya Mimisaka were given unique character designs to help fans instantly identify them.

While Cross Munage Ojisan only had a cameo appearance, the character is likely set to return to the anime and would be identifiable by his cross-shaped chest hair. As for Souya Mimisaka, he can be identified by his hair parted to the sides and his outfit.

Production and cast

Mashiro and Tarou as seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Similar to the anime's first episode, Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 had a great production. LIDENFILMS utilized overdramatic facial expressions to leave fans on the edge, crisp animation to engage them, and great storyboarding to leave fans marveling at the level of absurdity in the episode.

As for the cast performances, Junichi Suwabe and Kana Hanazawa again put on great performances as Nagumo and Mashiro. However, someone who stood out besides them was the voice actor of Hayashida, who managed to depict the character's feelings for Mashiro, all while trying to deceive Nagumo about the paranormal activity.

Final thoughts on Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2

Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 2 was an entertaining watch, it is still tough to say whether the series will amass the audience it truly deserves during its current broadcast window. However, based on its episodes so far, the anime holds plenty of promise and could soon be called a must-watch by long-term fans. Unfortunately, with the number of "big anime" airing this season, it could take some time before that happens.

