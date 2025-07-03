Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 11:30 PM according to Japanese Standard Time. The episode will air on AT-X and its other sister channels in Japan, as well as on Crunchyroll for global fans.

This previous episode was a clever blend of dry humor and detective drama as Nagumo Keiichiro, a once-famous detective, succumbs to age and diminished skills. However, with the active high school girl Mashiro, Nagumo's world suddenly takes some bizarre turns, including following around a cheating wife and dealing with a mafia gang.

Mashiro's determination and Nagumo's old-school stubbornness create a funny mix. Furthermore, the cat mascot and bee job added funny touches. The premiere episode felt light but certainly provided a glimpse at a promising mentor-assistant relationship with comedic possibilities.

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 release date and time

According to the official site of the anime series, Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 will be released on Tuesday, July 8, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to the simulcast release and different time zones, the episode will air the following day (Wednesday, July 9, 2025) in some parts of the world.

Here is the complete release date and time schedule for Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2, according to different time zones:

Time Zone Date Day Time Pacific Standard Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 07:30 AM Eastern Standard Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 10:30 AM British Summer Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 03:30 PM Central European Summer Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 04:30 PM Indian Standard Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 08:00 PM Philippine Standard Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 10:30 PM Japanese Standard Time July 8, 2025 Tuesday 11:30 PM Australia Central Time July 9, 2025 Wednesday 12:00 AM

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 countdown:

Where to watch Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2?

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 is expected to feature Nagumo (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Fans can watch the upcoming Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 on multiple television networks, including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, and other sister channels in Japan. The episode will also be available online on ABEMA the same day.

Being the official global streaming partner of the anime, the upcoming episode will be available to watch worldwide on Crunchyroll. As promised by the producers, Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 will also be available with Italian, Spanish, Dutch, and Portuguese subtitles, along with the English ones.

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1 recap

Nagumo as seen in anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The episode begins with a humorous dream sequence depicting Nagumo Keiichiro, once a famous and celebrated detective, soaking in the admiration of journalists upon solving an intricate case that had baffled the police. He modestly states he could have done with a little more action, but the delusion is quickly shattered as he wakes up in his dusty Nagumo Detective Office.

In real life, Nagumo is quite distant from being the renowned hero he fantasizes about. He still thinks he is the greatest in the game, but others think that his talent has diminished with age. This fact is hammered home when he has trouble with back strain as he attempts to exit his office, a reminder that time is not on his side.

As he is ready to go out, a persistent high school student walks in, inquiring about an old recruitment brochure for an assistant job. Nagumo, taken aback that someone still cares, bluntly informs her that he is not hiring and waves off the possibility of a teenage girl working as a detective.

The girl stands up to him, protesting that the work must be too much for an old man by himself and that he could use an assistant. Nagumo, clutching a cigarette and his eyes cold, scolds her that detective work requires unshakeable patience and an innate ability—gifts he is certain she can never have.

The girl then confesses that she would like to become a detective too and has conditioned her memory and observation skills for years. But despite her sincere appeal, Nagumo departs, rejecting her offer. He goes on to concentrate on the case of office lady Tamura Takako, aged 27, who is suspected by her husband of cheating.

Nagumo trails Tamura and becomes convinced of her actions when she uses a shortcut from the usual path and visits a high-class café. The detective hesitates to attract notice but is then joined against his will by the same high school girl, who again offers assistance.

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 is expected to feature Nagumo and Mashiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As the two observe, Nagumo tests the girl on why she insists on working with him. She confesses that his agency is conveniently located close to her home, but soon they turn back to Tamura again. Nagumo's plan for taking photographic evidence is foiled when he draws out his outdated camera, which makes his surveillance conspicuous.

The girl is wise enough, though, to use her smartphone to take a discreet selfie, one that picks up Tamura and her secret partner in the background. This clever trick impresses Nagumo, though he attempts to remain stoic.

Now that the case is closed, the girl stands outside the agency, having no intention of moving until Nagumo employs her. Eventually, the latter gives in, finding out that her name is Mashiro. Her energetic attitude soon introduces idiosyncrasies into the agency—when they catch the wrong missing cat by accident, she insists on retaining it as their mascot and names it Cerberus.

Mashiro as seen in anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Noticing that there are not many cases, Mashiro produces a flashy cartoon poster for the agency and distributes 500 of them around town, much to Nagumo's dismay. This publicity stunt wins the company a client with an out-of-the-ordinary request for the removal of a bee's nest.

Nagumo is afraid of insects, so Mashiro goes instead, but she blunders into a mafia hideout by mistake. However, showing exemplary bravery and resourcefulness, Mashiro fights off the gangsters single-handedly.

Subsequently, the veteran detective is shocked to find that he hears of her accomplishment from the news. To his further disbelief, Mashiro returns along with one of the old gang members to introduce him to Nagumo as yet another assistant.

What to expect from Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2? (speculative)

With the release of the first episode, the upcoming Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 2 will surely feature more comedic elements between Nagumo and Mashiro. Since the latter has already added two more employees at the Nagumo Detective Agency, it will be interesting to see who she is gonna introduce next in the upcoming episode.

