The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy confirms July 2025 release date, advance screening, and more

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Aniplex announced that The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy anime will premiere on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST. The anime also announced an advanced screening, character illustrations, and release dates for its character promotional videos.

The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy, written and illustrated by Aya Hirakawa, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Shōnen Sunday magazine since December 2021. P.A. Works later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation set to premiere in July 2025.

The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy reveals July release date

Kazuki, Niko, and Miwa as seen in The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy (Image via P.A. Works)

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the Anipex YouTube Channel premiered a special livestream, revealing information about the upcoming The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy anime.

The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy anime will start airing on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. The anime will later premiere on Sunday, 2:08 AM JST on MBS. Subsequently, the episodes will be aired at the same time every week.

Following that, the cast members announced that the anime is set to hold an advanced screening on Saturday, June 21, at United Cinema Aqua City Obaida. Minami Hinata (as Yuu Ayase), Yurina Amami (as Kazuki Mikadono), Aoi Koga (as Niko Mikadono), and Yoshino Aoyama (as Miwa Mikadono) are set to appear as speakers at the event.

Right after, the cast members unveiled the new character visuals of the main characters, Niko Mikadono, Kazuki Mikadono, Miwa Mikadono, and Yuu Ayase. All four visuals are drawn in such a way that they exude the characters' personalities.

The Three Mikadono Sisters are Surprisingly Easy announces PV release dates (Image via P.A. Works)

Lastly, the cast members announced the release dates for the promotional videos of each of the four main characters. From Wednesday, May 28, the anime is set to release one character promotional video for four consecutive weeks at 7 PM JST. This will include a gift campaign set to be announced on the anime's official X account.

The release schedule for the character promotional videos is as follows:

Yuu Ayase: May 28

Kazuki Mikadono: June 4

Niko Mikadono: June 11

Miwa Mikadono: June 18

The anime also added that the details of their announcements were subject to change without notice.

