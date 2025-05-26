Solo Leveling's latest accolades should confirm season 3

The anime community felt a major impact from Solo Leveling's record-breaking nine-win sweep at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, which demonstrated its strong cultural influence and commercial power to fans and experts in the industry.

The series swept through nearly all award categories and won top honors, including Anime of the Year and Best New Series.

The series' sweeping acclaim has sparked widespread anticipation for a third season because many interpret the award haul as an informal green light for A-1 Pictures and the production committee to continue the franchise.

Solo Leveling sweeps Anime Awards, sparks global hype for season 3

The extent of Solo Leveling's success during the Tokyo ceremony remains unparalleled. Earning nine wins from thirteen nominations marks one of the most commanding achievements in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.

In the highly competitive Anime of the Year category, Solo Leveling competed against Dandadan, Delicious in Dungeon, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Kaiju No. 8, The Apothecary Diaries battled against multiple acclaimed series but Solo Leveling ultimately secured the prestigious title.

The show won both Best Score and Best Ending Sequence categories at once, which proved its extensive creative mastery over various disciplines. The recognition extended to performance categories as well, highlighting its global appeal and successful localization efforts. Here is the full list of awards that Solo Leveling won at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025:

Anime of the Year

Best Action

Best New Series

Best Score

Best Main Character

Best Ending Sequence

English Voice Performance

Brazilian Portuguese Voice Performance

Castilian Spanish Voice Performance

A still from the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Industry analysts point to these awards as concrete evidence of Solo Leveling's commercial and critical success, factors that typically drive season renewal decisions. Solo Leveling's wins for Best Action and Best Main Character demonstrate its capability to engage audiences while creating merchandise opportunities.

The recognition of anime productions at this level prompts studios and production committees to perceive further investment as a financially reasonable choice because these awards indicate opportunities for international market growth. The journey toward producing Season 3 might prove to be more complicated than fans expect.

The studio A-1 Pictures, which produced Solo Leveling, now handles a large number of simultaneous projects that could affect production schedules. The studio keeps developing the Sword Art Online series by planning to resume the Gun Gale Online arc to finish the Alicization storyline, which constitutes SAO Season 4, while producing other SAO-related films.

The ongoing dedication to high animation standards by the studio, which won awards for the series, requires substantial resources and meticulous scheduling for any future season production. Many speculate that while the awards virtually guarantee eventual continuation, the timing remains dependent on studio capacity and strategic planning.

The international voice acting recognition particularly signals Solo Leveling's global market penetration, a crucial factor in modern anime production decisions. Success across multiple language markets demonstrates sustained international demand, which often proves more influential in renewal decisions than domestic performance alone.

The Brazilian Portuguese and Castilian Spanish voice performance awards specifically indicate strong Latin American market reception, a region increasingly important to anime distributors and production committees. Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira expertly hosted the awards ceremony for their third consecutive year, which served as an optimal platform for Solo Leveling to display its industry dominance.

The series maintains its relevance due to its capacity to stand toe-to-toe with well-known franchises while also holding its own against critically praised new series, which shows its wide-ranging appeal to various audience segments.

Conclusion

This historic awards performance has effectively transformed the question from "if" to "when" regarding season 3's announcement. While A-1 Pictures' busy production schedule may delay official confirmation, the overwhelming industry recognition and demonstrated global appeal make continuation almost inevitable.

The awards have provided the production committee with undeniable proof of the series' value, creating momentum that should translate into concrete renewal news. Sung Jin-Woo's fan base can anticipate another outstanding season of this innovative series because these awards confirm their wait will lead to fulfillment.

