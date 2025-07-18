New Saga episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 4 will be released on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's fourth episode will be aired on ABC, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to watch online locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Sildonia join Kyle's party as they head to purchase new gear using the treasure money. After they acquired the gear, given the full moon, Urza had Kyle partake in the contract ritual that would protect her real name. The anime episode ended with Kyle and others reaching Archen, where the protagonist planned to save Princess Mileina's life.
New Saga episode 4 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 4 will be broadcast on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode might release on July 23 in certain regions.
The fourth episode of the New Saga anime will be released globally at the following times:
Where to watch New Saga episode 4?
New Saga episode 4 will first be aired on ABC, followed by other local Japanese TV networks, such as BS12, TOKYO MX, and AT-X.
The anime episode will later be available to stream in Japan on ABEMA, Prime Video, U-Next, d Anime Store, HULU, Lemino, and others.
As for the international audience, New Saga episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
New Saga episode 3 recap
New Saga episode 3, titled Application of the Contract, saw Sildonia Xarles join Kyle's party. With that, the protagonist finally got a partner who knew everything he had been through in his original timeline. The anime then saw the party members go to a store to purchase their new gear.
Later, the anime saw Urza ask Kyle to partake in the Application of the Contract. During this, Kyle happened to kiss Urza, thinking it was part of the ritual. Lastly, the episode saw the party head to Archen. According to Kyle, Princess Mileina's life was in danger. Hence, he planned on saving her and taking the first step toward being hailed a hero.
What to expect from New Saga episode 4?
New Saga episode 4 will most likely see Kyle and Sildonia Xarles plan out what they need to do to protect Princess Mileina. Will they follow the princess's entourage to protect her during her travel, or investigate the root cause behind her death in the original timeline?
Nevertheless, fans can expect to see Kyle meet some characters he knew from his previous timeline. With that, the protagonist will likely gain some recognition in Archen.
