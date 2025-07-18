Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime's fifth episode will be aired on TV Asahi and other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the anime will be made available to watch online locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Miki Hosokawa dream about wanting psychic powers. In doing so, she happens to turn into a rokurokubi, allowing her to elongate her spiritual neck while sleeping. As expected, Nube saves her and helps her turn back to normal.
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Given the anime's release schedule and varying time zones worldwide, the anime episode could be released on July 24 in some regions.
The upcoming episode will be called The Curse of Hatamonba.
The fifth episode of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will be released at the following times globally:
Where to watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5?
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5 will first be aired on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" slot. Later, on Saturday, the anime will be broadcast on BS Asahi. Soon after the anime's broadcast, the same episode will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, Anime Times, U-Next, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and others.
As for international fans, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5 will be available to watch online on It's Anime YouTube Channel, Netflix, ANIME GENERATION, Anime Onegai, aniverse, and Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD and Hami Video.
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4 recap
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 4, titled The Rokurokubi, saw Miki express her desire to attain psychic powers. While Nube warned her that the powers weren't always great, her desire was somehow fulfilled, turning her into a rokurokubi while she was asleep.
For the longest time, Miki believed that she had acquired clairvoyance, but soon learned that she had turned into a yokai. As expected, Miki was afraid Nube would eliminate her, hence she tried running away. But eventually, Nube managed to talk to Miki and reversed her condition.
What to expect from Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5?
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5, titled The Curse of Hatamonba, will see Katsuya spend the money he finds at a certain shrine for his sister Manami. Unfortunately, this was a trap from Hatamonba, a cursed monster known for hunting sinners.
From that day on, inexplicable things happen around Katsuya and Manami, following which the blade of fear finally starts aiming at them. Just as Katsuya and others are cornered, Nube will come to their rescue.
