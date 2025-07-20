Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return movie shatters Mugen Train records in two days

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return roared onto screen in Japan on July 18, 2025, and shattered the box‑office records previously established by Mugen Train. In just two days, Infinity Castle grossed an outstanding ¥3.8 billion, over Mugen Train’s ¥2.97 billion two‑day haul.The first day alone brought in about ¥1.7 billion, well above the previous franchise best, and a strong second day crossed the ¥3 billion total and the quickest 48 hours in box-office history in Japan. With the solid start, Infinity Castle will rewrite the record for the franchise that had already broken new ground for Demon Slayer.Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return has crossed $25 million in box office earnings in JapanOn Saturday, July 19, 2025, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return has surpassed ¥3.5 billion (approximately $25 million USD) at the Japanese box office mere days after it debuted on July 18—a phenomenal success for part one of the highly anticipated trilogy.Opening with an electrifying ¥1.7 billion (approximately $12 million USD) on its first day, the film broke all former records, beating out the Mugen Train opening with ¥1.26 billion.Delighted by heart-stirring visuals, emotional connection, and passion-driven fan excitement, it steamrolled on through the weekend. The USD conversions timed perfectly serve to underscore just how historic this win is internationally—for a domestic anime movie to surpass $25 million within two days of release speaks as much to the resilience of the yen as to the franchise's global reach.A still from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return (Image via Ufotable)Critical and audience reaction has been mostly positive. Screens filled during midnight screenings, with sold-out shows throughout Japan showing intense eagerness.For context, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train ended up grossing more than ¥40 billion (approx $300 million USD) worldwide, setting a high watermark for anime. While Infinity Castle has a long way to go, its debut-week performance implies it stands a chance of getting remarkably close to mirroring that legacy, especially as parts two and three follow in the coming years.Akaza as seen in anime (Image via Ufotable)With the total now over $25 million USD domestically, the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return movie is likely to overtake the domestic haul of Mugen Train, and quickly. As international openings begin—initially throughout Asia in August, then broader worldwide releases in September—it's ready to surge at the box office once more.In Japan, the record-breaking opening weekend performance solidifies Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return as not only a box‑office movement but as a cultural phenomenon, establishing the tone for a dramatic, record-breaking trilogy that might just surpass all expectations.Related links:Demon Slayer: Who is Zenitsu Agatsuma?7 most memorable anime original moments from Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc so farHow Many Seasons Will Demon Slayer Have?The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film gets dubbed &quot;the best Ufotable production ever&quot;