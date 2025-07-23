Chainsaw Man just dropped the biggest Reze return hint in chapter 209

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 209, the manga made some huge developments. As fans may remember, in Chainsaw Man part 1, it was revealed that Pochita had eaten the Nuclear Weapons Devil, erasing nuclear weapons from existence.

However, the manga's latest chapter saw the United States attack several Soviet cities with terrifying weapons called nuclear weapons. With that, the manga effectively hinted at the return of Nuclear Weapons Devil.

While this was indeed great news for Yoru, whose main mission was to have Chainsaw Man throw up the devil, the development in Chainsaw Man chapter 209 could also be a hint at Reze's return.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga and is speculative in nature.

Advent of nuclear weapons in Chainsaw Man chapter 209 could be a hint at Reze's return

Bomb Girl Reze as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans may remember, Bomb Girl Reze had a huge part to play in Chainsaw Man part 1. Unfortunately, ever since Denji defeated Makima, the character has been missing from the series. There was even a time during the second part that the series saw several old characters like Katana Man return. However, Reze wasn't one of the returning characters.

Since then, fans have been theorizing how the fan-favorite character could return to the series. Surprisingly, after years of speculation, the manga has finally featured a development that could be a clear hint at her big return.

War Devil Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 209, just as Falling Devil believed that she killed the War Devil, Yoru experienced a power-up and blew away her torso. Moments later, a news flash on the television revealed that humanity had reinvented nuclear weapons. In doing so, the United States had dropped nuclear weapons on several Soviet cities in hopes of ending the ongoing war.

As one could expect, the advent of nuclear weapons and their usage meant that the Nuclear Weapons Devil had returned, which inadvertently meant a power-up for Yoru.

Bomb Girl Reze as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, considering how these nuclear weapons were "bombs" dropped on people, the nuclear weapons themselves won't be the only thing the general public will be scared about. Likely, the general citizens will also be horrified by the concept of bombs themselves, inadvertently increasing Bomb Girl Reze's powers.

With such a possibility, manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto might likely bring the fan-favorite character back to the series. Needless to say, Reze herself was from the Soviet Union, meaning that she could likely reunite with Denji, hoping to fight alongside him to erase war in her country by eliminating the War Devil. Therefore, fans could not only witness Reze's return but also a battle between the Bomb Girl and War Devil.

Unfortunately, this is mere speculation, and fans may need to wait to get more concrete hints about such a development. Moreover, the manga is currently focusing on the Death Devil, so an alternate storyline seems rather difficult.

