Hold on Boruto fans, Masashi Kishimoto has officially confirmed who is in charge of the sequel

As fans may know, in August 2024, Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto and Boruto mangaka Mikio Ikemoto visited Paris, France, for an event organized by publisher Kana, called the Konoha Experience.

At the time, while translations were available online, the same wasn't released worldwide officially. Now, nearly a year later, the official Naruto website has released the questions and answers from the interview segment.

To many fans' surprise, the segment saw Masashi Kishimoto finally confirm who was truly in charge of the Boruto manga.

Masashi Kishimoto confirms Mikio Ikemoto as in charge of Boruto

Konoha Experience visual (Image via Shueisha)

On July 17, the official Naruto website shared a special article, revealing all the questions and answers from the interview segment of the Konoha Experience.

As part of this, the interviewer asked Masashi Kishimoto about his work with Ikemoto. While during Naruto, Ikemoto was merely an assistant, in the case of Boruto, it was more of a collaborative work. So, the interviewer asked Kishimoto how things changed in that regard.

Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In response, Masashi Kishimoto revealed that the workflow at the time was completely different. For Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto was in charge of both the story and main illustrations, while Ikemoto was responsible for drawing backgrounds and shadow doppelgangers.

However, in Boruto's case, as per Kishimoto, Mikio Ikemoto was completely in charge of the story and main illustrations. According to him, it was really an Ikemoto manga.

How fans reacted to the interview segment

Kawaki and Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Just as Boruto fans learned about the interview segment, they showed their support for Mikio Ikemoto. They had observed countless times how fans online credited Kishimoto for any exciting story development in the manga. Hence, they asked others to correctly credit Ikemoto for his work.

"Better not see ya'll crediting over IKEMOTO'S manga again," one fan said.

"Kudos to Kishimoto. Allowing an artist to continue your legacy with a HIGH chance of messing up is not for the weak. What a legend," another fan added.

"This news has been out for over a year and can even push it back to 2022, nothing new," another fan said.

As for other fans, they took this opportunity to give credit to Kishimoto, who took a huge risk allowing an artist to continue his legacy. This is because there was a high chance of messing up and destroying the 15-year-long legacy.

Naruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, other fans noted that the news was nothing new. In fact, as per them, the information about Ikemoto being in charge of the manga was first revealed in 2022.

"Been knew this. The story is way too good for it to be Kishimoto’s work," another fan said.

"No wonder it’s not as great lol," other fan said.

As for other fans, they had mixed reactions to the newly revealed interview segment. Some used this opportunity to mock Kishimoto, claiming that Boruto's story was too good to be his work. While another fan mocked Ikemoto, stating it made sense why the sequel wasn't as good as the original.

