Rent-A-Girlfriend manga finally gives Chizuru x Kazuya fans the moment they were waiting for

The long-awaited moment in Rent-A-Girlfriend has finally come in chapter 385. The moment that completely blew fans away has actually happened. The notorious Chizuru Mizuhara kissed Kazuya Kinoshita in a scene after many chapters of attraction, miscommunication, and near-misses with emotions.
To the dedicated readers of this series who have witnessed the evolution of the relationship, this significant turn of events is the comfortable end of the slow-burn romance. The five-page kiss scene in the manga is a standing point in the narrative and is the recognition of the loyal fans of Chizuru x Kazuya, who did not abandon their beloved couple.
The emotional buildup in Rent-A-Girlfriend
Rent-A-Girlfriend chapter 385 begins with the aftermath of Chizuru's rejection of Kazuya following their date. An emotionally charged talk is sparked by a fortuitous meeting on their way home. Kazuya shows his genuine concern by offering to carry Chizuru when he sees her blister. He vulnerably asks while on their walk whether it is okay for him to love her a little longer.
When he sincerely states that he can't think of loving anyone else more, it shows the capacity and authenticity of his love, even if Chizuru implies this is extremely unfair. Chizuru feels greatly impacted by the incident, emphasizing even more of the emotional weight of their complicated relationship.
A promise that changes everything
The very next day, both Chizuru and Kazuya were physically and emotionally detached because Kazuya had to move out of his apartment. Chizuru was calm and composed and hid her innermost feelings, while Kazuya was openly struggling with the departure. Their varied reactions to the separation, the very issue of their relationship, showed how complex their connection was.
Kazuya, emboldened, echoed his honest confession from the night before while he was waiting to get on the cab, reiterating that she was the one he loved the most. He promised in particular that he would wait for her, regardless of how long it would take- this was an emotional pledge. His intense commitment was encapsulated in it, and consequently, it was deeply perceived by the viewers of the series.
Five pages of pure romance
What happened next stunned both Kazuya and readers—Chizuru, blushing, suddenly leaned into the taxi and kissed him. The manga dedicated five full pages to this powerful moment, underscoring its emotional weight after years of buildup. More than a romantic milestone, the kiss marked Chizuru’s emotional breakthrough.
Known for guarding her feelings, this spontaneous act revealed the depth of her love for Kazuya. Afterward, she hastily told the cab driver to leave and quickly retreated home, exposing the vulnerability beneath her composed exterior. The moment was a turning point, confirming her true feelings in a way fans had long awaited.
Final thoughts
The character dynamic is mostly changed, and so is the series after the advancement of the issues between Kazuya and Chizuru, starting with Rent-A-Girlfriend chapter 385. The long-awaited kiss scene that fans have always imagined finally took place, accompanied by the emotional intensity and visual effects that a decisive scene should have.
This situation will bring a fresh perspective to the upcoming storylines, as well as appease the loyal fan who had been rooting for the Chizuru x Kazuya couple for years through the will they or won't they situation.
