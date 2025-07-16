Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official platforms, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 is set to be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 10 pm JST on DMM TV and d Anime Store. Global fans can catch the episode on Crunchyroll. After its early release, the episode will air on MBS, TBS, BS-TBS, and other channels on July 26, 2025, at 2:23 am JST.

In the previous episode, Chizuru invited Kazuya to Umi's party. Kazuya was overwhelmed by the atmosphere and experienced Chizuru's world. Furthermore, the episode featured a moment between Kazuya and Umi. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 exact release date and time for every region

Chizuru, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website and the full release schedule, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 10 pm JST, ahead of its broadcast on July 26, 2025, at 2:23 am JST. However, because of the simulcast differences, the episode will be available 30 minutes later on global streaming platforms.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 release date and time, as per the show's global release schedule, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 9:30 am Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 7 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4?

Umi, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 will be initially streamed on DMM TV and d Anime Store in Japan. Afterward, the episode will be broadcast on local Japanese channels, such as MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS networks.

On the other hand, Crunchyroll will stream Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 worldwide as part of its Summer 2025 anime lineup, except in Japan, China, and Korea.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 recap

Chizuru, as seen in the opening scene (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode opens with Chizuru still thinking about Kazuya's interrupted confession from the other day. At this moment, she receives an invitation from Umi. Elsewhere, Kazuya calls Grandma Nagomi and asks her if she has told Mami about Chizuru. Nagomi replies that she hasn't. At the same time, she snaps at Kazuya for not letting her meet Chizuru anymore.

Afterward, Chizuru arrives at Kazuya's doorstep and asks him if he is free on October 25. She explained that she had been invited to a party organized by Umi and wondered if Kazuya would like to go with her. Although Kazuya is slightly skeptical about the party, he accepts Chizuru's invitation.

Following this, the narrative skips to the night of the occasion. Kazuya is wowed to see Chizuru dressed up for the party. Even the onlookers wonder if Chizuru is associated with some agency. Meanwhile, Kazuya feels slightly awkward at the party since he doesn't know anybody.

Chizuru and Kazuya (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He becomes jealous when Yudai leads Chizuru away for a conversation. Later, Chizuru returns and apologizes to Kazuya for leaving him abruptly. Interestingly, Umi observes the duo from afar. Afterward, Umi approaches Kazuya and says he wants to talk to him alone. After praising Kazuya for his crowdfunding project, Umi asks him what the phrase "I don't not like him" means.

Kazuya thinks it refers to a person truly liking someone. Umi seems content with Kazuya's response and leaves. Later, the male protagonist asks Chizuru about the phrase, which makes her flustered. Sometime later, Chizuru suggests to Kazuya that they head back. While returning home, Kazuya asks Chizuru whether she ever thought of having a boyfriend.

Interestingly, Chizuru is open to the idea. She further states that if she were to be in a relationship, she would stay with that person forever. The episode ends with Kazuya determined to be that person for Chizuru.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4?

Kazuya, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the preview shown in the latest episode, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 4 is titled Decision and Girlfriend. The episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 180 of Reiji Miyajima's manga.

As such, fans can expect the episode to focus on a major development in Kazuya and Ruka's relationship. Kazuya would want to end his relationship with Ruka and devote himself completely to Chizuru. However, it remains to be seen if he can muster the courage to do that.

