To Be Hero X episode 16 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 16 is set to be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official platforms. The episode will also be streamed on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll for global anime fans.
The previous episode marked the beginning of the Ghostblade Arc and introduced viewers to Wang Yi and his journey as a Hero/Assassin under the MG Agency. The episode also explored Wang Yi's familial ties with Zhang Lan and Wann Nuonuo. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of To Be Hero X episode 16.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 16.
To Be Hero X episode 16 release date and time
According to the show's official website and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 16 will be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, due to the time zone differences, many international viewers can catch the episode on Saturday, July 19, 2025.
To Be Hero X episode 16 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:
Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 16?
To Be Hero X episode 16 will be broadcast on local Japanese television networks, like Fuji Television, and others. Additionally, the episode will be available on digital streaming sites, such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT.
Crunchyroll will stream To Be Hero X episode 16 in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and the Indian subcontinent. Bilibili Global is another option to watch the episode.
To Be Hero X episode 15 recap
The episode began with a scene in the woods, where Ghostblade cold-heartedly assassinated Little Johnney's father, Sheng. With his dying breath, Sheng begged the assassin to let "him" (he either referred to his son or the mysterious creature) go. After eliminating Sheng, Ghostblade enjoyed a moment of silence as part of his daily routine.
Afterward, the episode revealed Ghostblade's backstory. In his childhood, Ghsotblade, aka Wang Yi, never had the luxury of solitude because he lived with a large family of butchers. The constant bickering and noise plagued his ears, and he grew more distant from everyone.
Coming from a butcher family, Wang Yi thought a butcher should be like an assassin, precise in their work and talk less. Hence, he thought of becoming the coolest assassin when he grew up. Eventually, with the inception of the FOMO program, where anyone could present themselves on a platform, Wang Yi's popularity rose.
His fine butchering techniques and silence captivated the audience. As such, Wang Yi's popularity skyrocketed, earning him an impressive Trust Value. Eventually, he was scouted by Mr. Shand from the MG. Wang Yi adopted the name Ghostblade and began to work under the hero organization as an assassin.
The episode also revealed Ghostblade's values as an assassin hero. He never searched for any information on his targets because he believed they were always on the wrong side of the spectrum. With that, he hoped Sheng wouldn't curse him since it wasn't he who wanted to eliminate him. At that moment, the episode saw Big Johnny in berserk form appear behind Ghostblade.
Afterward, the episode delved into another flashback and focused on Ghostblade's love life. During a mission, Wang Yi met Zhang Lan as a hostage. He was captivated by Zhang's calm demeanor, even though she was held at a knife's edge. After saving her from his target, Wang Yi began dating Zhang Lan, and they eventually got married.
However, everything changed when Zhang Lan discovered that she was pregnant. Motherhood changed Zhang Lan's perception of life, and she wanted Wang Yi to take some responsibilities instead of submitting to his followers' ideals. However, it wasn't easy. Eventually, the episode revealed that Nuonuo was Ghostblade's daughter.
Wang Yi's gradual absence from Zhang Lan and Nuonuo's life somehow cursed their relationship. However, the hero wanted to make amends. That's why he began to watch over Nuonuo. Interestingly, Nuonuo thought that Wang Yi was her "creepy stalker." The narrative focused on the same events from Loli Arc, except from Ghostblade's perspective.
Ghostblade saw Loli and thought she was a bad influence on his daughter. He thought that he had to do something. Eventually, during the clean-up operation at the Glimmer Lab, he saw Loli with her father, Professor Luo. Ghostblade also saw his daughter, but chose not to react.
Afterward, the episode shifted the focus to Professor Luo, who walked out of the Commission and told Mr. Rock about the clearance he received for investigating the alien shipwreck site. He said he intended to go to the site with his trusted core staff and the ones who experienced the attack at the Glimmer Lab.
Interestingly, Ghostblade volunteered to be part of the mission. Mr. Rock thought it wouldn't be a bad idea because Ghostblade couldn't talk as a side effect of his Trust Value. As such, he could keep a secret. The episode ended with Ghostblade ready to go to the shipwreck site and see if Loli was truly a bad influence on his daughter.
What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 16?
According to the preview synopsis posted by the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 16 will show Ghostblade going to the alien shipwreck site with The Johnnies, Loli, Nuonuo, and others.
It will be interesting to see Ghostblade's reactions since he isn't habituated to leading a colorful life like Loli or The Johnnies. In the preview video for To Be Hero X episode 16, Ghostblade is seen annoyed with Little Johnny. Furthermore, the episode may reveal further secrets about the shipwreck site.
