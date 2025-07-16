To Be Hero X episode 16 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 16 is set to be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official platforms. The episode will also be streamed on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll for global anime fans.

Ad

The previous episode marked the beginning of the Ghostblade Arc and introduced viewers to Wang Yi and his journey as a Hero/Assassin under the MG Agency. The episode also explored Wang Yi's familial ties with Zhang Lan and Wann Nuonuo. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of To Be Hero X episode 16.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 16.

To Be Hero X episode 16 release date and time

Ghostblade, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to the show's official website and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 16 will be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, due to the time zone differences, many international viewers can catch the episode on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Ad

Trending

To Be Hero X episode 16 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 19, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, July 19, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, July 19, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 2:30 Am Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 10 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 16?

Wang Yi, after adopting the Ghostblade persona (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 16 will be broadcast on local Japanese television networks, like Fuji Television, and others. Additionally, the episode will be available on digital streaming sites, such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT.

Ad

Crunchyroll will stream To Be Hero X episode 16 in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and the Indian subcontinent. Bilibili Global is another option to watch the episode.

To Be Hero X episode 15 recap

Ghostblade kills Sheng in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode began with a scene in the woods, where Ghostblade cold-heartedly assassinated Little Johnney's father, Sheng. With his dying breath, Sheng begged the assassin to let "him" (he either referred to his son or the mysterious creature) go. After eliminating Sheng, Ghostblade enjoyed a moment of silence as part of his daily routine.

Ad

Afterward, the episode revealed Ghostblade's backstory. In his childhood, Ghsotblade, aka Wang Yi, never had the luxury of solitude because he lived with a large family of butchers. The constant bickering and noise plagued his ears, and he grew more distant from everyone.

Wang Yi, as seen in his childhood (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Coming from a butcher family, Wang Yi thought a butcher should be like an assassin, precise in their work and talk less. Hence, he thought of becoming the coolest assassin when he grew up. Eventually, with the inception of the FOMO program, where anyone could present themselves on a platform, Wang Yi's popularity rose.

Ad

His fine butchering techniques and silence captivated the audience. As such, Wang Yi's popularity skyrocketed, earning him an impressive Trust Value. Eventually, he was scouted by Mr. Shand from the MG. Wang Yi adopted the name Ghostblade and began to work under the hero organization as an assassin.

Ghostblade's family members, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode also revealed Ghostblade's values as an assassin hero. He never searched for any information on his targets because he believed they were always on the wrong side of the spectrum. With that, he hoped Sheng wouldn't curse him since it wasn't he who wanted to eliminate him. At that moment, the episode saw Big Johnny in berserk form appear behind Ghostblade.

Ad

Afterward, the episode delved into another flashback and focused on Ghostblade's love life. During a mission, Wang Yi met Zhang Lan as a hostage. He was captivated by Zhang's calm demeanor, even though she was held at a knife's edge. After saving her from his target, Wang Yi began dating Zhang Lan, and they eventually got married.

Zhang Lan, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, everything changed when Zhang Lan discovered that she was pregnant. Motherhood changed Zhang Lan's perception of life, and she wanted Wang Yi to take some responsibilities instead of submitting to his followers' ideals. However, it wasn't easy. Eventually, the episode revealed that Nuonuo was Ghostblade's daughter.

Ad

Wang Yi's gradual absence from Zhang Lan and Nuonuo's life somehow cursed their relationship. However, the hero wanted to make amends. That's why he began to watch over Nuonuo. Interestingly, Nuonuo thought that Wang Yi was her "creepy stalker." The narrative focused on the same events from Loli Arc, except from Ghostblade's perspective.

Wang Yi, his wife, and their daughter (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Ghostblade saw Loli and thought she was a bad influence on his daughter. He thought that he had to do something. Eventually, during the clean-up operation at the Glimmer Lab, he saw Loli with her father, Professor Luo. Ghostblade also saw his daughter, but chose not to react.

Ad

Afterward, the episode shifted the focus to Professor Luo, who walked out of the Commission and told Mr. Rock about the clearance he received for investigating the alien shipwreck site. He said he intended to go to the site with his trusted core staff and the ones who experienced the attack at the Glimmer Lab.

Ghostblade and Mr. Rock, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Interestingly, Ghostblade volunteered to be part of the mission. Mr. Rock thought it wouldn't be a bad idea because Ghostblade couldn't talk as a side effect of his Trust Value. As such, he could keep a secret. The episode ended with Ghostblade ready to go to the shipwreck site and see if Loli was truly a bad influence on his daughter.

Ad

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 16?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the preview synopsis posted by the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 16 will show Ghostblade going to the alien shipwreck site with The Johnnies, Loli, Nuonuo, and others.

It will be interesting to see Ghostblade's reactions since he isn't habituated to leading a colorful life like Loli or The Johnnies. In the preview video for To Be Hero X episode 16, Ghostblade is seen annoyed with Little Johnny. Furthermore, the episode may reveal further secrets about the shipwreck site.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More