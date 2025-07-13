Lord of Mysteries episode 5: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lord of Mysteries episode 5 is set to be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, as per the show's official platforms. The series will be streamed on Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, and other digital services, with subtitles in multiple languages.

The previous episode explored the intricacies of the ritual magic that Klein Moretti learned from Old Neil. Furthermore, Klein joined a Divination Club and came across the club's best diviner, Hanass Vincent, who foretold him two key words related to his future. However, Klein didn't know that Vincent had laid a trap for him.

Given how the episode ended, fans are excited for the release of the Lord of Mysteries episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Lord of Mysteries episode 5.

Lord of Mysteries episode 5 exact release date and time for every region

The True Creator, as seen in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

According to Tencent Video and the complete release schedule, Lord of Mysteries episode 5 will be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time. However, the episode will be streamed an hour later on international streaming services because of the simulcast differences.

Lord of Mysteries episode 5 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, July 18, 2025 7 PM Central Standard Time Friday, July 18, 2025 9 PM Eastern Standard Time Friday, July 18, 2025 10 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, July 18, 2025 11 PM British Summer Time Saturday, July 19, 2025 3 AM Central European Time Saturday, July 19, 2025 4 AM Indian Standard Time Saturday, July 19, 2025 7:30 AM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, July 19, 2025 10 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, July 19, 2025 11:30 AM

Where to watch Lord of Mysteries episode 5?

Klein Moretti, as seen at the Gathering (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Interested viewers can digitally stream the Lord of Mysteries episode 5 on Tencent Video/WeTV and Muse Asia in selected regions.

An hour later, at 8 pm PT, Crunchyroll will stream Lord of Mysteries episode 5 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, North Africa, Oceania, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Lord of Mysteries episode 4 recap

The Aurora Order member wants to find Klein (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The episode kicked off with a mysterious person from the Aurora Order begging for a second chance to the Lord Oracle, after he lost the Antigonus family's notebook, which went into the Nighthawks' hands. He wanted to redeem himself for his mistakes by discovering what Klein had learned from the book.

Meanwhile, Old Neil taught Klein the basics of ritual magic. Klein was perplexed at Old Neil's capabilities, as the Mystery Pryer acquired 32 pounds using his magic. Afterward, a woman named Angelica asked Klein if he was interested in divination. Klein entered the Divination Club and had his fortune told by a blonde-haired diviner, Glacis.

According to Glacis's readings, Klein could still return to his desired place (Earth), though not immediately. Later, Klein joined the Divination club and saw the club's best diviner, Hanass Vincent, conducting a class on a magic mirror. Interestingly, Hanass gave a young girl something after the class.

Hanass Vincent (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

After a while, Hanass met Klein and read his fortune for free. Using his divine intuitions, Hannas Vincent told Klein two key words, Gathering and Family, which were key to his immediate future. After Klein left, the episode focused on Hanass Vincent's hands, which resembled the hands of the mysterious person from the Aurora Order, as seen in the opening scene.

Meanwhile, at his residence, Klein Moretti wondered if he could borrow the Grey Fog's power with an incantation to create his return path. He composed an incantation related to his presence as the Fool. Later, Melissa informed Klein that her friend, Selena, had invited them for a dinner party on Sunday.

Suddenly, Klein's thoughts went back to Vincent's predictions, and he wondered whether the words, Gathering and Family were referencing the party. At any rate, Klein told his sister that he would attend the event. Following that, the narrative shifted the focus to Klein, who performed his usual ritual to enter the Grey Fog for the second Tarot Card gathering.

Audrey Hall in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Audrey and Alger, codenamed Justice and The Hanged Man, respectively, were summoned to the mysterious gathering. Audrey, who had awakened as a Beyonder of Sequence 9: Spectator, asked the Fool about what a Spectator must do. Alger responded to her question, revealing that a Spectator must always be a neutral observer, spectating the events and people.

Additionally, Audrey asked the Fool what would happen if an animal were to digest the Beyonder potion. Klein said the animal would most likely die, and if not, they would become an awakened being. Furthermore, Audrey asked the Fool for his guidance regarding talent scouting for royal purposes.

Klein proposed that the royalty conduct a large-scale examination called the World Exams, where commoners would be allowed to sit. Near the end of the gathering, Klein instructed the duo to perform ritual magic on Sunday, using the Incantation he wrote earlier.

Selena, Melissa, and Elizabeth (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Afterward, the episode saw Klein, Melissa, and Benson attend Selena's birthday party that night. Selena introduced her sister, Elizabeth. Interestingly, Melissa thought Klein and Benson could use the party to solve their marriage issues.

However, she was puzzled when she realized that Elizabeth was still only 16. Afterward, Selena took Elizabeth and Melissa upstairs and showed them the magic mirror she received from Hanass Vincent. Apparently, she also learned an incantation for accurate divination.

However, the moment she recited the incantations, Selena's appearance changed. She became a grotesque figure, and the mirror was transformed into a gateway for Hanass Vincent to control her. Apparently, Hanass wanted to prey on Klein using Selena as a pawn. Klein quickly ran upstairs and saw the girls lying on the floor, with Selena standing in a monstrous avatar.

Selena's demonic figure in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Klein Moretti performed ritual magic, but they were no match against Selena, who was controlled by Hanass. At that moment, Klein sensed Audrey and Alger performing the ritual magic from somewhere. Strengthened with new power, Klein Moretti invoked the Evernight Goddess and demonstrated ritual magic, yet again.

Eventually, he was successful in exorcising the evil spirit from Selena and breaking the magic mirror. After tasting failure a second time, Hanass Vincent was executed by the Aurora Order's Oracle, Mr. Z. Later, Klein and Dunn Smith visited Vincent's house and saw him lying on the floor, dead. Klein found a note with the words, True Creator.

Meanwhile, Dunn Smith entered Hanass Vincent's thoughts and saw the True Creator's appearance. The episode ended with a post-credit scene, where Audrey Hall was startled by his pet dog, which suddenly began talking like a human.

What to expect in Lord of Mysteries episode 5?

According to the preview video shared by the official staff, Lord of Mysteries episode 5 will focus on Klein and the Nighthawks investigating a series of strange deaths, where the victims' lives were "stolen."

Upon inspection, they find out the existence of a demoness sect and a woman responsible for those mysterious deaths. Lord of Mysteries episode 5 also teases the appearance of the woman, Trissy, who wants to let her victims enjoy the taste of a witch's curse.

