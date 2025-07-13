  • home icon
  The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 13, 2025 02:30 GMT
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3 release date and time (Image via Studio Connect)
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3 release date and time (Image via Studio Connect)

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST on ABEMA Premium in Japan. At the same time, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences at 8:30 pm IST on the same day.

After the advanced screening is over, several Japanese TV networks and other streaming platforms will release the episode on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The previous episode mostly featured Toto's party registering themselves and going on an adventure to rank up. While Ciel attempted to kill Toto, she failed.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3: Release date and time

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)

As mentioned earlier, advanced screening of The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3 will be on ABEMA Premium at 11:00 pm JST and Crunchyroll at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

While other television networks and streaming services, excluding the aforementioned services, will be releasing the episode one week later, this article follows the advanced screening time. The difference in time and date based on different regions' time zones is as follows:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time11:00 pmSaturday, July 19, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11:30 amSaturday, July 19, 2025
Pacific Standard Time8:30 amSaturday, July 19, 2025
British Summer Time4:30 pmSaturday, July 19, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:30 pmSaturday, July 19, 2025
Australian Central Time1:00 amSunday, July 20, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturday, July 19, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmSaturday, July 19, 2025
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3: Where to watch?

Japanese fans of the series can watch the episode one week before broadcast on ABEMA Premium. For non-premium members, the episode will be available a week later, alongside other TV networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS11, HTB, NCB, AT-X, and Tochigi TV from Saturday, July 26, 2025, onwards.

As per their summer 2025 anime release schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episode simultaneously with the advanced screening date for global audiences. Other streaming services like Hulu, DMM TV, Prime Video, and d Anime Store will stream the episode on the latter date.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 2: A brief recap

The episode started with Toto, Anemone, Ciel, and Gore visiting the local Adventurers Guild of Toskne Town. After registering their party with Toto as the party leader, Gore explained the ranking system to everyone. After Toto passed out, the girls decided to take turns each day to kill him as they kept adventuring.

As Toto woke up, Ciel asked him what his objective was in forming a party, while Anemone and Gore were out looking for jobs. Toto explained that he was looking to gain confidence by killing the Demon Lord. After finding a job, Anemone and Gore returned, and the four of them went to the Cave of Lakes to complete their job.

To kill Toto, Ciel summoned multiple slimes as they entered the cave. However, Toto easily punched and defeated all the slimes and started progressing deeper into the cave. Ciel then combined all the defeated slimes into one huge, monstrous slime. While the slime overwhelmed Toto in the beginning, his scream was enough to vaporize it.

What to expect from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3? (Speculative)

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)

The upcoming The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 3 will likely feature Toto's party going on yet another adventure to complete a job so they can rank up. Given the current narrative, someone else will likely take a turn in the next episode to kill Toto but will likely fail.

Also read:

Edited by Meenakshi Ajith
