Betrothed to My Sister's Ex complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

One of the most eagerly awaited romantic drama anime programs of the summer of 2025 is Betrothed to My Sister's Ex. This endearing television series delves into themes of self-worth, miscommunications, and recovery via the emotionally complex tale of Marie, a neglected baron's daughter who unexpectedly falls in love with her sister's ex-fiancé.

Now with a confirmed 12-episode run and LandQ Studios in charge of animation, we’ll finally get the sweet romance and character development that light novel readers have been craving.

How many episodes will Betrothed to My Sister's Ex have?

As per the romance anime's Blu-ray and DVD details shared on the official site (which is how this information is usually revealed), Betrothed to My Sister's Ex will have a total of 12 episodes in the Summer 2025 anime season. In other words, this series is scheduled for a one-cour run.

The entire distribution timetable for Betrothed to My Sister's Ex, according to the Pacific Standard Time (PST), Eastern Standard Time (EST), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is given below:

Episode Release Date PST EST BST IST Episode 1 July 4, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 2 July 11, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 3 July 18, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 4 July 25, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 5 August 1, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 6 August 8, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 7 August 15, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 8 August 22, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 9 August 29, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 10 September 5, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 11 September 12, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM Episode 12 September 19, 2025 9:53 am 12:53 pm 5:53 PM 10:23 PM

As much as the above table unveils the overall launch schedule of this romance series, it is good for fans to keep in mind that the dates and times noted are not guaranteed, and they could vary based on the decisions of the official staff. Fortunately, the staff hasn't announced a delay as of this writing.

Where to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex

The anime series is streaming on Crunchyroll for international audiences. New episodes air on Japanese television networks including MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS as part of the Animeism programming block. Soon after they air in Japan, usually within hours of the Japanese release, episodes are made accessible to viewers worldwide via Crunchyroll.

The romance series will be available on Blu-ray in two volumes for fans and collectors who prefer physical media: Volume 1, which will have episodes 1-6, will be published on November 7, 2025, and Volume 2, which will include episodes 7–12, on December 3, 2025.

What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex

Long ignored and overshadowed, Marie has long-standing challenges with her sense of value. Count Cyrus proposes to her sister Anastasia after a mistaken identity, but Anastasia unexpectedly disappears. Marie, who was sent to comfort Cyrus, begins to walk a path of love and healing.

Based on the light novel of the same name, this is an anime adaptation that will have 12 episodes and is based on the popular light novel. The series explores themes of trauma, healing, and emotional development, as well as accepting who you are, so get the tissues ready, it’ll be a tearjerker.

Directed by Takayuki Kitagawa, with character design by Akiko Satō and music by Kujira Yumemi, the opening theme is "Gesshoku" by Krage, while the ending theme is "Marie" by Myuk.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime episode archive

Episode 1: I Could Never Replace My Sister (Release date)

Episode 2: Marie, I Want to Marry You (Release date)

Episode 3: TBR

Episode 4: TBR

Episode 5: TBR

Episode 6: TBR

Episode 7: TBR

Episode 8: TBR

Episode 9: TBR

Episode 10: TBR

Episode 11: TBR

Episode 12: TBR

