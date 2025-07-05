Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The anime adaptation of Betrothed To My Sister's Ex episode 2 is set to continue the emotionally complex romance story that captivated viewers in the first episode. The series from LandQ Studios under the direction of Takayuki Kitagawa aims to share an agonizing but authentic tale of protagonist Marie, who's breaking free from psychological trauma.

Betrothed To My Sister's Ex episode 2 will be made available for the viewers on July 12, 2025. Read on to know the details of release time in different time zones, premiere episode synopsis, and more.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2 release date and time

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2 is slated to release on Japanese television networks on July 12, 2025, 1:53 AM (JST). It will be available for international audiences via Crunchyroll shortly after its broadcast in Japan.

For the viewers in the different time zones, the release schedule is listed below:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday July 11, 2025 9:53 am Eastern Time Friday July 11, 2025 12:53 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday July 11, 2025 4:53 pm Central European Time Friday July 11, 2025 6:53 pm Indian Standard Time Friday July 11, 2025 10:23 pm Philippine Time Friday July 12, 2025 12:53 am Japanese Standard Time Saturday July 12, 2025 1:53 am Australian Central Time Saturday July 12, 2025 2:23 am

Where to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2?

Crunchyroll is the main international streaming partner for this anime. Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2 will first air on Japanese television networks in Animeism programming blocks such as MBS, TBS, CBC and BS-TBS. The dual-platform approach will allow both domestic and global fans to watch the series in their desired viewing mode.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1 recap

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1 established Marie's tragic life as Baron Shaderan's neglected second daughter, living in her beautiful sister Anastasia's shadow. During her birthday party, Marie met a mysterious man from the Ipsandros Republic at the fountain.

When Anastasia died in a carriage accident after receiving a marriage proposal, Marie's parents sent her as a replacement. Count Kyuros Granado recognized Marie as the fountain girl, treated her kindly, and his mother approved their engagement. However, Marie shocked everyone as she panicked and rejected the proposal, believing she was only visiting temporarily.

What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2? (speculative)

Kyuros as seen in Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1 (Image via LandQ Studios)

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2 will likely focus on Kyuros's reaction to Marie's engagement rejection and his attempts to understand her damaged self-esteem. The episode is expected to explore Kyuros's background as Duke Granado's son, who earned his title through hard work.

Kyuros might try resolving the misunderstanding by revealing that he originally intended to propose to Marie after their fountain meeting, not Anastasia. This revelation could help Marie realize someone genuinely values her worth, challenging her conditioned beliefs about herself and setting up her internal struggle with accepting love.

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More