Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The anime adaptation of Betrothed To My Sister's Ex episode 2 is set to continue the emotionally complex romance story that captivated viewers in the first episode. The series from LandQ Studios under the direction of Takayuki Kitagawa aims to share an agonizing but authentic tale of protagonist Marie, who's breaking free from psychological trauma.
Betrothed To My Sister's Ex episode 2 will be made available for the viewers on July 12, 2025. Read on to know the details of release time in different time zones, premiere episode synopsis, and more.
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2 release date and time
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2 is slated to release on Japanese television networks on July 12, 2025, 1:53 AM (JST). It will be available for international audiences via Crunchyroll shortly after its broadcast in Japan.
For the viewers in the different time zones, the release schedule is listed below:
Where to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2?
Crunchyroll is the main international streaming partner for this anime. Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2 will first air on Japanese television networks in Animeism programming blocks such as MBS, TBS, CBC and BS-TBS. The dual-platform approach will allow both domestic and global fans to watch the series in their desired viewing mode.
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1 recap
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1 established Marie's tragic life as Baron Shaderan's neglected second daughter, living in her beautiful sister Anastasia's shadow. During her birthday party, Marie met a mysterious man from the Ipsandros Republic at the fountain.
When Anastasia died in a carriage accident after receiving a marriage proposal, Marie's parents sent her as a replacement. Count Kyuros Granado recognized Marie as the fountain girl, treated her kindly, and his mother approved their engagement. However, Marie shocked everyone as she panicked and rejected the proposal, believing she was only visiting temporarily.
What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2? (speculative)
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2 will likely focus on Kyuros's reaction to Marie's engagement rejection and his attempts to understand her damaged self-esteem. The episode is expected to explore Kyuros's background as Duke Granado's son, who earned his title through hard work.
Kyuros might try resolving the misunderstanding by revealing that he originally intended to propose to Marie after their fountain meeting, not Anastasia. This revelation could help Marie realize someone genuinely values her worth, challenging her conditioned beliefs about herself and setting up her internal struggle with accepting love.
