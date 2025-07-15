Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3: Kazuya experiences Chizuru's world at Umi's party

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3, titled Daikanyama and Girlfriend, was released on July 15, 2025. In the episode, Chizuru invited Kazuya to a party, which was organized by Umi. At the party, Kazuya experienced the unfamiliar world of Chizuru. Although he felt alien there, he loved Chizuru's company.

Furthermore, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 saw Kazuya hear something interesting from Umi, which flustered Chizuru. Additionally, the episode featured a moment where Kazuya discovered Chizuru's thoughts about having a boyfriend. Overall, the episode had many interesting moments between the main leads.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3: Chizuru invites Kazuya to a party

Chizuru thinks about Kazuya (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 begins with Chizuru Ichinose still thinking about Kazuya while doing laundry outside the balcony. Elsewhere, Kazuya is on a phone call with his grandmother Nagomi. He asks her about her recent business venture with Mami.

Nagomi mentions that Mami reached out to her, asking for advice on Sake. She calls Mami a good girl who has worked hard on the website. At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3, Kazuya asks Nagomi if she has talked about Chizuru with Mami. Kazuya's grandmother snaps at him and says he never lets her see her anymore.

Grandmother Nagomi, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Nevertheless, she tells her grandson that she hasn't brought up anything about Chizuru in front of Mami; It was all about work. Kazuya urges her not to go around and talk about Chizuru to anyone. Following this, Nagomi asks Kazuya how Chizuru is. He thinks for a while and says that she hasn't completely recovered from the tragedy concerning her grandmother's passing.

Nagomi feels that time will heal everything, so there's no need to rush anything. She also asks her grandson to keep supporting Chizuru. Afterwards, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3, Kazuya still thinks about Mami and Nagomi. At this moment, Chizuru appears at his doorstep and asks if he is free on October 25.

Chizuru invites Kazuya to Umi's party (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Chizuru explains that she has been invited to a party organized by Umi, who also wants Kazuya to come. Kazuya discovers that Umi's party is chiefly about the celebration of Chizuru's latest film. Since Kazuya is the producer, he is also invited. Several questions appear on Kazuya's head, such as why Umi wants to see him, or what kind of party it will be.

At any rate, he cannot turn down Chizuru's request, so he accepts the invitation. Chizuru then gives her a QR code, which serves as the entrance ticket for the party. Afterward, the narrative for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 shifts the focus to the night of the party. Kazuya reaches the designated spot and waits for Chizuru, who appears in a stunning dress.

Chizuru's appearance at the party (Image via TMS Entertainment)

People around are also enamored by Chizuru's gorgeous appearance, as they wonder which agency she is from. Kazuya is almost spellbound. Chizuru interrupts his thoughts and asks him if he has forgotten his wallet or something. The boy responds that it's nothing. He becomes too overwhelmed to say anything substantial.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3: Kazuya's resolve becomes stronger

Kazuya, as seen at the party (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As they go to the party, Chizuru thinks she must apologize to Kazuya first since he doesn't know anyone, and she almost dragged him into the party. However, Kazuya says she doesn't need to worry about it, as he looks forward to the party. Meanwhile, Kazuya still can't get over the dress Chizuru is wearing. He wonders what kind of dress it is.

Furthermore, he also appreciates Chizuru's transformation from a "pretty girl" to an "attractive woman." Following this, the narrative for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 shows Kazuya Kinoshita starting to feel awkward at the party since he doesn't know anyone. Once they settle in, Umi greets them. Chizuru thanks him for the invitation.

Meanwhile, Yudai appears at the scene and takes Chizuru away, which makes Kazuya slightly jealous. Seeing Chizuru talking about smiling with Yudai infuriates him from inside, but he chooses not to react. Instead, he tries to smile. At any rate, Kazuya observes the world Chizuru is from. He starts to feel that Chizuru may actually like it with others rather than being with him.

Chizuru and Kazuya (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Just then, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3, Chizuru reappears and apologizes for leaving him for a bit. She gives him some food and says she won't ditch him, considering she invited him in the first place. Meanwhile, Umi notices Chizuru and Kazuya together. Later, in the episode, Kazuya goes to the washroom for a while and wonders why Umi invited Chizuru and him.

He suspects that Umi may have an ulterior motive. Once he returns to the party, he sees Umi and Chizuru together. Interestingly, Umi wants to talk to Kazuya alone for a moment. As they head to a different area, Kazuya wonders what it is all about. At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3, Umi congratulates Kazuya on his crowdfunding project.

Umi, as seen in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Apparently, he has been curious about it, so he asks him how he kicked it off. After hearing about Kazuya's achievements in the crowdfunding project, Umi says he truly respects him for it. Following this, he takes a selfie with Kazuya and posts it on his social media platform. Just then, Umi asks Kazuya what he thinks about the expression, "I don't not like him."

Kazuya ponders for a while and says that it probably refers to the moment when a person means they truly like him. Interestingly, Umi thinks the same. Later, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3, Kazuya asks Chizuru about the phrase, which makes her flustered. Afterward, at the party, Chizuru tells Kazuya that they should head back home.

Chizuru and Kazuya head home (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While returning home, Kazuya informs Chizuru about his latest phone call with grandmother Nagomi, and how she has been seeing Mami for a business venture. Shortly after, Kazuya asks Chizuru if she ever thought of having a boyfriend. Interestingly, the girl responds that she wouldn't mind it.

She also mentions that if she were in a relationship, she would want to be with that person forever. Kazuya finally realizes what he must do. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 3 ends with Kazuya mentally stating that he doesn't want to give up on Chizuru.

