Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2: Chizuru experiences complex emotions as Kazuya almost confesses his feelings

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2, titled Sigh and Girlfriend, was released on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The episode followed Kazuya and Chizuru as they went for lunch at the former's request. During lunch, Chizuru asked Kazuya whether he had feelings for her. Undoubtedly, the boy was slightly taken aback, as he didn't know how to respond.

On the other hand, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2, Kazuya found out about his grandmother's business acquaintance with Mami. The boy was worried that his secret with Chizuru might get exposed. Overall, the episode had some memorable moments, featuring Kazuya, Chizuru, and Mami.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2: Kazuya and Chizuru's lunch date

Kazuya regrets asking Chizuru out for lunch (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 opens with Kazuya regretting his decision to ask Chizuru on a lunch date. He feels he shouldn't have been so forward and calls himself an idiot for getting caught up in his feelings. He begins to clarify that he only asked her out because it's lunchtime.

At first, Chizuru hesitates while thinking about her other clients. But as Kazuya is about to leave, she changes her mind and agrees to go with him. Kazuya immediately searches for nearby restaurants but cannot make any reservations. At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2, Chizuru recommends visiting a nearby restaurant, Saizeriya, which is comparatively pocket-friendly.

After entering the eatery, Kazuya notices how charming and cute Chizuru looks. He asks her whether she comes to this place often. Chizuru replies that it's the "best friend" for college students. Kazuya sees a different side of Chizuru, who enjoys local restaurants, even though she has the money to eat at expensive hotels.

Kazuya and Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2, Chizuru orders a glass of wine since it's her day off. Yet, an hour later, she becomes slightly drunk. Due to the effects of alcohol, Chizuru becomes spaced out. Kazuya also notices her glassy eyes. Meanwhile, Chizuru stares at Kazuya's t-shirt and asks what is written on it. Kazuya replies that it means fish in Italian.

Chizuru bursts into laughter and says Kazuya must truly love fish if he needs a t-shirt with the word. Seeing Chizuru laughing like a child is new to Kazuya. He begins to daydream about her. At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2, Chizuru interrupts his thoughts and asks him whether he is in love with her.

Kazuya, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Not knowing how to respond, Kazuya wonders why Chizuru is asking him such a question. Chizuru recalls that Kazuya once brought up the topic of his ideal girlfriend during the fireworks. She wonders if he was referring to her. Chizuru understands that Kazuya couldn't bear to see her suffering back then. Therefore, he must have brought that up as a "fleeting thought."

Yet, she feels a lot of things might change if his feelings were truly real. She again asks him whether he has any feelings for her. Before Kazuya can answer, a waitress interrupts them and gives Chizuru her food. Chizuru apologizes to Kazuya for asking such a question. Meanwhile, Kazuya is flustered. At the same time, he rues the situation since he was close to confessing his feelings.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2: Kazuya's confession and his discovery of Nagomi and Mami's acquaintance

Chizuru, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While returning from the eatery in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2, Kazuya asks Chizuru whether she could ever tell her grandmother about their rental relationship. Chizuru says she couldn't, and she doesn't even want to tell Kazuya's grandmother. Otherwise, Chizuru knows that she (Kazuya's grandmother) may hate them.

Kazuya promises Chizuru that he won't let it happen. Meanwhile, Chizuru remembers that things have become normal between them. As such, she will do everything as a rental girlfriend until Kazuya can find someone worth cherishing. Suddenly, Kazuya realizes that it's now or never; he must confess his feelings. As Chizuru walks upstairs, Kazuya says that his feelings on the night of their date were genuine, and his ideal girlfriend was truly her.

Yet, before he can completely confess his love, Kibe turns up in a car and interrupts the boy's heartfelt confession. Unfortunately, Chizuru didn't hear the words Kazuya spoke. She lies on her bed and thinks about the answer Kazuya was about to give her at the eatery.

Kazuya and his friends at a bar in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Following this, the narrative for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 shifts the focus to a bar, where Kazuya is seen with Kibe and others. Kazuya worries about his confession to Chizuru, wondering if their relationship will get worse. Additionally, he downplays himself, as he cannot figure out why someone like Chizuru would go out with him.

Meanwhile, Kazuya discovers from Kibe that his grandmother, Nagomi, has been in touch with Mami for several days, which shocks him. According to Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2, Nagomi wanted advisors for the liquor business. So one day, Kibe came over and saw Mami. She advised on developing an app, which was an interesting idea to boost the business.

Kazuya and Mami, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Yet, Kazuya was worried that his secret with Chizuru might get exposed. The next day, at university, Kazuya bumps into Mami and asks her about her acquaintance with his grandmother. Mami says that she has been into sake lately. One day, she came across Nagomi's website and thought it might be a good idea. She wants to use this opportunity for her thesis as well.

Moreover, Mami thinks she might be suited for business. After she leaves the university premises, Mami texts Kazuya's grandmother that she will organize the app project by next week, so hopefully they can chat soon. However, her expressions suggest otherwise, as she looks completely disinterested.

Mami, as seen in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Kazuya wonders whether or not Mami has any ulterior motive behind this. Shortly after that, Kazuya spots Chizuru with her friends. He thinks she should tell her about the business with Mami.

On the other hand, Chizuru still can't get over what Kazuya was about to say to her. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 ends with Kazuya, Chizuru, and Mami pondering their thoughts.

One of the major highlights of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 2 was Kazuya and Chizuru's moment, as the former had almost confessed his feelings.

Meanwhile, Chizuru appeared slightly lovesick since she constantly recalled the moment when Kazuya was about to tell her whether or not he loved her. Additionally, the episode marked the debut of Mami in season 4.

