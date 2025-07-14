Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2: Osaragi showcases her skills against Dump, as the Order makes their move

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 was released in advance on July 14, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode continued Shin Asakura and Lu's battle against one of the death row inmates, Saw. The escaped prisoner was incredulous to discover Shin's new skill. Furthermore, Lu showcased her impressive moves against Saw, who was rendered helpless.

Additionally, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 saw Osaragi in action, as she took on Dump, the escaped prisoner. Osaragi's nonchalance and brutal assault overwhelmed Dump, who didn't have many cards left to play with. Furthermore, the episode showcased an unexpected twist at the end.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2: Shin and Lu's fight against Saw and the aftermath

Wutang in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 begins with a flashback scene, where Wutang explains motor readiness potential to Taro Sakamoto and his friends. According to Wutang, the motor readiness potential refers to a phenomenon when a person's brain, i.e., the subconscious, acts faster than their body.

In other words, if someone wants to punch a person, it will project for a millisecond in their brain before the body acts according to that thought. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2, Shin Asakura has developed the ability to read a person's motor readiness potential. As a result, he can act faster than Saw.

Shin discovered a way to dive deeper into Saw's consciousness since the escaped prisoner had blocked his screaming thought. However, he soon experiences fatigue due to overexerting his body. With a moment's negligence, Shin falls into Saw's trap. At this moment, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2, Lu Shaotang appears behind Saw and slams him against a wall.

Lu, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

She appears slightly different from her usual self. Shin finds a bottle of ethanol lying on the ground and realizes that Lu has drunk it to activate her Drunken Fist Style. Yet, somehow it's unusual for the same style she uses. At this moment, Shin understands that Lu is in her Drunken Triad Mode. The episode then showcases Lu in full fury, as she comprehensively defeats Saw.

The death row prisoner thinks he is going to die at this rate and tries to escape. He thinks that bad endings are only fun when they happen to other people. He refuses to experience a "bad ending" for himself. While he is focused on Lu Shaotang, Shin appears from above and strikes Saw with a ladder.

Elsewhere, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2, Shishiba and Osaragi discuss the death of one of the serial killers. Osaragi wonders what if all die before they get to them. At this moment, Shishiba receives a call from Nagumo, who informs them that he has already found his target and is zeroing in on them. At this moment, Osaragi hastily walks away, leaving Shishiba behind.

Shishiba and Osaragi (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the meantime, Saw manages to escape from Shin and Lu. He finds a taxi and plans to get away. However, he sees Hyo, one of the Order members, in the taxi. Hyo calmly walks out of the vehicle after taking care of Saw. Elsewhere, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2, Shin Asakura experiences the aftereffects of his new powers.

At this moment, Floaters from JAA arrive at the scene. According to the episode, the Floaters handle the cleanups for JAA. When Assassins make a mess in public, they usually restore the scene to how it was before the incident. Meanwhile, Lu asks Shin about their errand. Suddenly, Shin remembers about it and says they must head back to the store soon.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2: Osaragi vs. Dump

Dump and Osaragi (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After walking out abruptly from the restaurant, Osaragi heads to a shrine and prays to get a kill. Interestingly, Dump, who is also praying for something, overhears Osaragi's prayer. The death row inmate then uses the protruding prosthetic spikes from her hands to attack Osaragi. Although Osaragi's eyes were closed, she easily evaded the attack.

She thanks the Almighty for answering her prayers. Following this, the narrative for Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 focuses on the Osaragi vs. Dump battle. The former doesn't give Dump a chance to attack, as she zooms behind her opponent and slams her head against the ground. Although Dump bleeds from the injuries, she plans to give Osaragi a "makeover."

Osaragi fights against Dump (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the episode, Dump's body is embedded with prosthetic spikes that she can protrude from anywhere. She can also extend the spikes accordingly and pierce her opponent. She demonstrates her move to send Osaragi flying at a distance. However, it does nothing to Osaragi. Meanwhile, Dump asks Osaragi whether it's not hypocritical for her to judge her actions since she is also a killer.

However, Osaragi likens Dump's existence to a mere bug entering the house. The lady views JAA as her home, so she must protect it from its threats. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 then showcases Osaragi overwhelming Dump with her quick reflexes and moves. Eventually, the narrative delves into a flashback to show Dump's past.

Dump's love life has always been one-sided. She always killed her lovers because she wanted them only to look at her. She recalls how she only had their complete attention when they were afraid. With such twisted thoughts, she wants to find her next lover. Dump exclaims that she wants to be loved and calls herself no different from anybody else.

Osaragi defeats Dump in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Osaragi states that she has a reason to go on living only because people like Dump exist. With that, Osaragi tells Dump that she loves her. The next moment, she dashes forward and slashes Dump with her weapon. Elsewhere, Heisuke calls Taro Sakamoto and says he hasn't been able to find the serial killers. However, he wants to continue his search and inform if he gathers any intel.

Following this, the narrative for Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 shifts the focus to Kashima, who is on a call with the Slur. Kashima explains that everything has gone according to the plan, and the Order has been lured. At this moment, Apart arrives at the scene and accuses Kashima of not being real to him.

While he is grateful to him for freeing him from prison, he won't tolerate being used. That's why he has come to do things his own way. With that, Apart shreds Kashima into pieces. Yet, Kashima still remains alive, though at a dire state.

Minimalist, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The Slur, on the other end of the phone call, tells him not to overreact and let Apart do as he pleases. Meanwhile, at the Sakamoto's convenience store, Aoi Sakamoto is on a phone call with someone. She cuts the call to attend to a customer. When she turns around, she sees Minimalist, whom she doesn't know.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 ends with Aoi asking Minimalist if she can help him with something. The episode also features a post-credit scene, focusing on a heartwarming moment among Sakamoto, his friends, and his daughter.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 was Osaragi's battle against Dump. TMS Entertainment has done a decent job of capturing Osaragi's special moment in the animated format. Additionally, the episode showcased Lu's powers. Overall, it was an interesting episode, aimed at portraying the Order's fighting prowess.

