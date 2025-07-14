Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1: Shin Asakura awakens a new ability, as the fight against the death row inmates begins

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1, titled Overload, was released on Monday, July 14, 2025. The episode resumed the anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's manga with a fascinating exposition. Shin Asakura's actual potential was finally teased, and the death row inmates' brutal side was equally well displayed in the episode.

Additionally, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 had subtle comic relief moments, featuring Heisuke, Taro Sakamoto, and others. Furthermore, the episode featured an interesting conversation between the Order members. As such, the episode adapted one of the iconic Takamura moments from Yuto Suzuki's manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1: The Order decides to hunt the death row inmates, as they cause havoc

Dump in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After a brief recap of the previous installment, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 begins with the death row inmates targeting a few assassins on their list. One of them, named Dump, pierces her target with spikes. She looks at the man's corpse and thinks he is ugly, not cute. Afterward, the episode focuses on Apart, who finely chops his target into pieces. After killing his target, Apart sees a bookshelf stacked with manga.

Interestingly, he notices that a specific manga volume is missing. He immediately goes to a store to buy the missing volume, exhibiting his "perfectionist" personality. Following this, the narrative for Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 focuses on another escaped inmate, Saw, who doesn't want to get impatient about his job.

Unlike the other three, Saw wants to know a person's personality, past, and conflicts to savour their final moment. Elsewhere, another death row inmate, Minimalist, squeezes his victims into meatballs and leaves them in a narrow alley. His face shows no emotion, as he wants to kill some S-rank targets.

Sakamoto and his friends at the rental shop (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After introducing the death row inmates, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 shows Wutang heading out to investigate more about the Slur, leaving Lu in Taro's care. Meanwhile, Taro Sakamoto and his friends head to the Video rental shop, where information about specific assassins is sold using rental DVDs. Sakamoto asks for the information on the death row inmates who broke out the other day.

Interestingly, the owner tells them to go to the psycho-horror section to find the DVDs. Shin picks up a few DVDs on them, as he thinks it's better to watch as many as they can. Lu wonders if she can close her eyes if those movies turn out scary. Elsewhere, Shishiba informs the other Order members whether they have heard about the gang of crooks causing trouble in the last few days.

Shishiba and Osaragi (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Nagumo reacts causally, as if he is not bothered by them. On the other hand, Hyo thinks that anyone who causes trouble on their turf will meet trouble. Nagumo asks Hyo whether it's the same line said by a punk at the beginning of a movie. Shishiba tells Nagumo not to provoke him. Following this, he asks Osaragi to follow the turn signals while driving, since she turned at the wrong end.

After that, he delves into a thought and wonders what the Slur could be thinking. Osaragi comments that they lack morals and ethics, so there's nothing preventing them from wreaking havoc. At this moment, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1, a fly passes by Takamura.

Takamura, Hyo, and Nagumo (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The elderly Order member unsheathes his blade and swings. As soon as he does that, the upper portion of the car gets sliced in half. Nagumo remarks that they also have a killer with no brakes. At any rate, the Order decides to target the death row inmates. Elsewhere, Taro Sakamoto falls asleep while watching the film about their targets.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1: Shin Asakura and Lu face a challenge

Heisuke and Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The narrative for Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 shifts the focus to Heisuke Mashimo, who begins his usual morning training by trying to snipe Taro Sakamoto. The latter easily catches the bullets using a chopstick, except one, which is pierced into a wall.

Meanwhile, Nagumo appears and informs Sakamoto that the Order has already started taking action against the escaped killers hired by Slur. As such, he feels Sakamoto and his friends can stay out of it. However, Taro says that nothing will change if they don't act.

Since he wants information about the X (The Slur), he feels the best way to do that would be to approach the escaped inmates. At this moment, Nagumo asks Sakamoto if he knows how his enemies view him now. He shows him a list of targets, where Sakamoto is placed at B-rank. Nagumo adds that he is considered an S-rank target.

Shin and Lu in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1, Shin Asakura and Lu Shaotang head out to run errands at a supermarket. Shin wants to be done with the errands as quickly as possible, since the escaped inmates are on the loose. He reminds Lu about the videos they saw at the rental shop. However, Lu is relaxed and thinks Sakamoto can handle them.

Shin then reminds Lu that they are currently nothing but a burden to Sakamoto. In other words, he feels they must become stronger if they want to hang out with Taro Saakmoto. As they continue with their errands, Shin and Asakura notice a suspicious person staring at the dogs and calling them stupid.

Lu strikes up a conversation with the man, who is none other than Saw - one of the escaped prisoners. Saw feels that a person's final moments should be dramatic. That's why he is dedicated to providing memorable endings. As soon as he says this, Saw draws an axe from his bag and swings at Shin, who blocks it using a crowbar.

Saw, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

When Saw addresses Shin by his name, the boy appears perplexed. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1, Shin and Lu's names are also on the death row inmates' hit list. Shin is labeled a D-rank target, while Lu is C-rank. Shin's ego is hurt when he hears that he is only considered a D-rank target.

Meanwhile, Saw exhibits his bloodlust as he intends to make Shin and Lu's deaths interesting. Shin reads his opponent's mind, but it's filled with the intent to kill. Lu asks Shin if he can find something that he can use as a weapon. Using a clever strategy, they manage to surprise Saw. Yet, the next moment, the death row inmate counters with a move that pushes them to the edge.

Shin Asakura in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Elsewhere, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1, Heisuke and Taro Sakamoto are engaged in a conversation. Taro thinks that Shin hasn't yet encountered lethal situations. As such, his best is yet to come. Meanwhile, Shin doesn't know what he should do. Saw wants to go after Sakamoto and his family once he is done with Shin and Lu.

At this moment, Lu experiences a mysterious sensation. With his heightened senses, Shin Asakura sees Saw's future. He evades the killer's axe and lands a series of punches on him. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 ends with Saw wondering if Shin can truly see the future.

Conclusion

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 1 has kicked off the adaptation of the Death Row Inmates Arc, focusing on the escaped inmates whom the Slur has hired. The episode showcased the brutal nature of the escaped inmates.

Moreover, the episode teased Shin Asakura's potential, as he developed a new ability while fighting against a formidable opponent. Overall, TMS Entertainment has done a decent job of covering the iconic events from Yuto Suzuki's manga in the episode.

