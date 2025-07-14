  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Sakamoto Days anime part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Sakamoto Days anime part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 14, 2025 12:30 GMT
Sakamoto Days anime part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Sakamoto Days anime part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days anime part 2 has generated widespread buzz in the anime community as one of the highly anticipated sequels from the Summer 2025 anime lineup. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the upcoming installment will resume the anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's manga, after the first part had released 11 episodes.

Ad

Undoubtedly, many viewers may want to know about the series' release schedule. Based on the recent & credible leaks, Sakamoto Days anime part 2, i.e., the second cour, will have a 12-episode run. Follow along with this article to know more about the anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will Sakamoto Days anime part 2 have?

Taro Sakamoto, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Taro Sakamoto, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days anime part 2 is expected to have a total of 12 episodes, as of this writing. Although the anime's official staff hasn't revealed the sequel's Blu-ray and DVD listings, which is usually how this information is disclosed, the latest update from credible leakers has suggested the second part will air 12 episodes from July 15, 2025, to September 30, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The first episode airs in Japan on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo and other local television channels. However, due to the differences in time zones and simulcast schedules, the episode will premiere on July 14, 2024, in multiple regions. Moreover, Netflix will stream two episodes in advance, as it did in the first cour.

The complete release schedule for the Sakamoto Days anime part 2, as per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), Indian Standard Time (IST), and Japanese Standard Time (JST), is given below:

Ad
EpisodesDateRelease Timings (PDT/BST/IST)
1July 14, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
2July 21, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
3July 28, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
4August 4, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
5August 11, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
6August 18, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
7August 25, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
8September 1, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
9September 8, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
10September 15, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
11September 22, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
12September 29, 20258 AM/4 PM/8:30 PM
Ad

Even though the table describes the predicted full release schedule, it can be changed if an episode gets delayed due to production issues or any other reason. The series' official platforms will announce if an episode is postponed. So far, there hasn't been any delay reported by the staff.

Where to watch Sakamoto Days anime part 2?

Akira Akao, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Akira Akao, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Interested anime lovers in Japan can catch the episodes of the titular Summer 2025 anime on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TV Osaka, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, and other local TV channels, such as BS Teletext, AT-X, and others. The episode will also be available for streaming on d Anime Store, Netflix Japan, Hulu, Disney Plus, Rakuten TV, and other digital services.

Ad

Anime enthusiasts from global regions can stream the Sakamoto Days anime part 2 on Netflix. Additionally, fans from the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the show on Hulu.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days anime part 2?

The Slur, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
The Slur, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Based on Yuto Suzuki's manga, the second installment will resume the adaptation from chapter 38 and cover the remainder of the Death Row Prisoners Arc and begin the adaptation of the JCC Transfer Exam Arc. As fans may recall, Wutang informed Sakamoto about the four deadly assassins, who had escaped from the prison.

Ad

Apparently, the Slur had sent them after Sakamoto. As such, the second part will focus on Sakamoto and his friends gearing up for the confrontation against the inmates. Later, the second installment will focus on Sakamoto and Shin infiltrating the JCC to find more information about the Slur.

Sakamoto Days anime part 2 episodes archive

  • Episode 1: Release date
  • Episode 2: TBR
  • Episode 3: TBR
  • Episode 4: TBR
  • Episode 5: TBR
  • Episode 6: TBR
  • Episode 7: TBR
  • Episode 8: TBR
  • Episode 9: TBR
  • Episode 10: TBR
  • Episode 11: TBR
  • Episode 12: TBR
Ad

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications