Sakamoto Days anime part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Sakamoto Days anime part 2 has generated widespread buzz in the anime community as one of the highly anticipated sequels from the Summer 2025 anime lineup. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the upcoming installment will resume the anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's manga, after the first part had released 11 episodes.
Undoubtedly, many viewers may want to know about the series' release schedule. Based on the recent & credible leaks, Sakamoto Days anime part 2, i.e., the second cour, will have a 12-episode run. Follow along with this article to know more about the anime's full release schedule.
How many episodes will Sakamoto Days anime part 2 have?
Sakamoto Days anime part 2 is expected to have a total of 12 episodes, as of this writing. Although the anime's official staff hasn't revealed the sequel's Blu-ray and DVD listings, which is usually how this information is disclosed, the latest update from credible leakers has suggested the second part will air 12 episodes from July 15, 2025, to September 30, 2025.
The first episode airs in Japan on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo and other local television channels. However, due to the differences in time zones and simulcast schedules, the episode will premiere on July 14, 2024, in multiple regions. Moreover, Netflix will stream two episodes in advance, as it did in the first cour.
The complete release schedule for the Sakamoto Days anime part 2, as per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), Indian Standard Time (IST), and Japanese Standard Time (JST), is given below:
Even though the table describes the predicted full release schedule, it can be changed if an episode gets delayed due to production issues or any other reason. The series' official platforms will announce if an episode is postponed. So far, there hasn't been any delay reported by the staff.
Where to watch Sakamoto Days anime part 2?
Interested anime lovers in Japan can catch the episodes of the titular Summer 2025 anime on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TV Osaka, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, and other local TV channels, such as BS Teletext, AT-X, and others. The episode will also be available for streaming on d Anime Store, Netflix Japan, Hulu, Disney Plus, Rakuten TV, and other digital services.
Anime enthusiasts from global regions can stream the Sakamoto Days anime part 2 on Netflix. Additionally, fans from the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the show on Hulu.
What to expect from Sakamoto Days anime part 2?
Based on Yuto Suzuki's manga, the second installment will resume the adaptation from chapter 38 and cover the remainder of the Death Row Prisoners Arc and begin the adaptation of the JCC Transfer Exam Arc. As fans may recall, Wutang informed Sakamoto about the four deadly assassins, who had escaped from the prison.
Apparently, the Slur had sent them after Sakamoto. As such, the second part will focus on Sakamoto and his friends gearing up for the confrontation against the inmates. Later, the second installment will focus on Sakamoto and Shin infiltrating the JCC to find more information about the Slur.
